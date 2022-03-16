SCOTS actor Greg Hemphill was filmed trying to keep a straight face as he read out a Still Game-inspired tattoo on a fan’s bum cheek.

Keir Gardiner bumped into Hemphill in the hospitality lounge at Tannadice Park in Dundee on Monday and couldn’t resist showing off his hilarious inking.

The 21-year-old decided to get a tattoo reading ‘Troy the Gardener’ while on holiday with his friends in Magaluf, Spain, in 2019.

Greg Hemphill met a fan with a Still Game tattoo. Credit: Keir Gardiner

The phrase was featured in an episode of Still Game when character Winston Ingram finds a sex tape featuring Boaby the Barman acting as a gardener called Troy.

After stumbling across the raunchy footage, Winston shouts: “You’re no Troy the Gardener!

“You’re Boaby the Barman!”

Keir’s friends had been calling him ‘Troy the Gardener’ during their lads holiday due to the similarity in his surname.

The Scot, from Carnoustie, Angus, was over the moon when he bumped into Hemphill, who plays main character Victor in the BBC series, and was able to show off his tattoo.

Keir was ecstatic to meet Greg Hemphill who plays Victor. Credit: Keir Gardiner

A hilarious video shows Keir in stitches with his rear end showing as 52-year-old Hemphill crouches down to read his tattoo.

Trying not to laugh, Hemphill then says: “You’re no Troy the Gardener! you’re Boaby the Barman!”

Keir then shouts: “What the f***”, before bursting out laughing at the spontaneous moment.

Keir posted the clip onto Twitter, writing: “Victor McDade beside my a*** tattoo of Troy the Gardener.”

The video has been liked over 1,300 times and received dozens of comments from amused Still Game fans.

Jack Caird said: “Best thing I’ve seen in a long time mate.”

Keir replied: “Best moment of my f****** life.”

Ian MacDonald said: “Couldn’t make this s*** up.

“Greg Hemphill could not be a nicer guy.”

Ryan Cooper said: “Hahaha, f****** class mate.”

Jay Vincent said: “Hahaha, unreal man.”

Hemphill was in Dundee last night watching Dundee Utd playing Celtic in the last game of the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup.

After Celtic won the game 3-0, the actor joined Emma Dodds to pair the last four teams for the semi finals of the tournament.

Hemphill drew Celtic with Rangers and Hearts against Hibernian.

Speaking today, Keir said: “I got the tattoo in Magaluf as my mates were calling me Troy in reference to my second name.

“I got a free hospitality ticket for Dundee United v Celtic and I happened to bump into Greg.

“My football team, Lossiemouth YM, are dressing up as Still Game characters for the darts next month so I was getting him to guess who I was going as.

“I’m going as Boaby and coincidentally I have that tattoo which refers to Boaby.

“It was him that asked me to get it out and show him.

“He was laughing, then I asked him to get a picture beside it then that’s how the video happened.”