HORSE-RACING revellers have been left shocked after being charged £7 for a pint of Guinness and £8.50 for wine in plastic cups at Cheltenham Festival.

Spectators spotted the eye-watering prices at Guinness Village at the four day event that started yesterday and have been taking to social media to vent.

The famous drinking spot menu consists of Guinness and Aspalls cider which are both being priced at £7 each.

The drinks menu in the Guinness Tent. C. Twitter

Punters will hope to win big at the races if they are to buy one of the £65 bottles of “house champagne” on the menu.

Carling lager is available for an equally steep £6.90, while 500ml of Doom Bar bitter will set customers back £7 each.

A single 25ml measure of any spirits, including vodka and gin, have been priced at £6.

And 187ml cups of red, white and rose house wine have been advertised at a steep £8.50.

Punters have branded the pricing “daylight robbery” on Twitter and even compared the Guinness cost to a gallon of petrol, which is currently around £6.10.

One unimpressed visitor said: “A pint of Guinness at The Cheltenham Festival is roughly the same price as a gallon of petrol.”

Another wrote: “£7 for a pint of the black stuff at Cheltenham.

“Are they pumping it in from Russia?”

And one critic added: “£7 for a Guinness, £6.90 for cat p***.

“Make sure you get a winner in the first if you’re drinking at Cheltenham today.”

One customer joked: “And when you get to the Guinness tent, as you can see the fun does not stop with their prices.”

And another said: “That’s robbery.

Sports pundit Alan Brazil enjoying his Guinness at Cheltenham Festival in 2019. C. Twitter/Alanbrazil

“I presume the whiskey shot is the English 25ml couple of drops?”

The festival is attended by almost 72,000 race goers each day.

It is expected that around 250,000 fans will be watching the races on the television.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is the highlight of the four day long Cheltenham Festival.

It takes place at 15:30 on Friday – the final day of the festival.

The prize pot for the Gold Cup sits at £625,000.

It is estimated that 10-20 runners will compete for the ultimate prize in the national hunt racing calendar.