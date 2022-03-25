NOSEY members of the public will have the opportunity to look around the Queen’s home at Buckingham Palace this summer.

Tours for the £3.7b palace are set to reopen at the end of July after being suspended at the start of lockdown in 2020.

The two-hour tours will allow visitors to browse through the State Rooms at the world’s most famous palace.

Buckingham Palace will open the State Rooms to visitors from July this year. Credit: Royal Collection Trust

The tours had ceased due to coronavirus and for over two years the palace has only been residence to Her Majesty and close confidants as well as the rest of the Royal Family.

Now, any member of the public can visit the 300-year-old palace located in Westminster, London and enjoy perusing how the Queen lives.

The self-guided tour, which has audio guides in nine different languages, is open from 25 July until 2 October this year and operates on a first come first serve basis.

Visitors can experience the 775 roomed palace on any day throughout the week except Tuesdays or Wednesdays but may only visit the 19 state rooms.

The Throne Room is one that visitors can see in person. Credit: Royal Collection Trust

Highlights of the tour, which costs from £30 per ticket, include seeing famous works of art by renowned artists such as Rembrandt, Rubens and Canaletto.

However, it is recommended that a comfort break is taken before as past visitors have said they were not allowed to use any of the 78 bathrooms during the tour.

The chance to witness the staff of the palace as they work to prepare for an official visit to Buckingham Palace is also something not to be missed.

The palace is available to tour as the Queen will be on her summer holidays visiting her other properties in Sandringham, Balmoral and Windsor.

The 95-year-old monarch who in recent weeks it has been alleged has been using a wheelchair is hoping to attend her late husband, Prince Philip’s memorial service this Tuesday.

Speaking today, a Royal Collection Trust spokesperson said: “In Her Majesty The Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee year, we are delighted to be opening the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace to visitors once again.

“Our spring Guided Tours, Family Guided Tours and Garden Guided Tours have proven extremely popular, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the Palace and its grounds in small groups at a time of year when they are not usually open to the public.

“During the annual Summer Opening of the State Rooms from 22 July to 2 October, the special exhibition Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Accession will give visitors the chance to see the first official photographs of The Queen, taken just 20 days after her accession, alongside items of Her Majesty’s personal jewellery worn for the portrait sittings.

“Visitors who purchase an add-on Garden Highlights Tour ticket can enjoy a walking tour of some of the most remarkable features of the Garden, including the summer house, Rose Garden and enormous Waterloo Vase.”