A £900-PER-MONTH room for rent in London has raised eyebrows – as it would see the tenant living with a literal roommate.

The spacious double bedroom in Hackney, north London, comes with a single bed placed just inches from a second single bed where another tenant would sleep.

Images of the property show that potential tenants will have to be willing to give up their privacy to live and sleep alongside their actual roommate.

The room comes with two beds with a foot or two between them. Credit: Dimension Estates

A side cabinet has been placed between the two beds to hold a lamp.

At the end of the beds is a wardrobe alongside a small table with a kettle and two mugs for tenants to use.

The shared bedroom has been advertised as being ‘ideal for a single working professional’.

A member of staff today confirmed that the bedroom would be shared with another person.

The kitchen is spacious enough to entertain guests. Credit: Dimension Estates

However, they did state that there is also a double bedroom available in the same three bedroom home.

Letting agents Dimension Estates said: “A spacious double bedroom decorated to a modern standard and offers bright and airy living space, access to a large communal kitchen and a lovely shared rear garden.

“The room is decorated to a neutral standard, double glazed and laminated flooring and offered as furnished.”

Social media users have been quick to comment on the property after having their curiosity piqued by the bed situation.

One said: “You definitely pick the window bed. You’d need to keep a sock full of snooker balls next to your bed in case your new cellmate got any ideas about nicking the window side.”

Another said: “I wonder if they offer a turn down service and keep the tea and coffee topped up.”

A third said: “Don’t even get your own bedside table.”

The average home in North London sells for £800,178 according to property website Rightmove.