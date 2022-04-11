SCOTLAND’S Makar, Kathleen Jamie, is one of the first people in the country to pledge their support for the Keep the Heid and Read! campaign, which launched today.

Kathleen is joining a flurry of individuals and organisations – including the Institute of Directors and the SPFL Trust – in pledging to take part in the ‘national reading moment’ on Wednesday 11th May.

The Scotland-wide initiative, led by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC) and with support from Baillie Gifford, aims to inspire and encourage people of all ages and abilities to read every day.

The initiative aims to boost mental health and wellbeing and starts with a pledge to read for just six minutes on 11th May.

People of all ages are encouraged to take part in the initiative on Wednesday 11th May.

Scotland’s Makar, Kathleen Jamie said: “Reading for pleasure can have a huge impact on our wellbeing.

“I read every day, often early in the morning, to set me up for the day, so I’m glad to support the Keep the Heid and Read campaign.

“I’ve pledged my six minutes of reading on 11th May and would encourage everyone else to do the same.”

Kathleen Jamie was appointed as Scotland’s Makar on 18th August 2021.

The role involves promoting poetry nationally and producing work for national events, with Ms Jamie being appointed for a three-year term.

With the national reading moment due to take place during Mental Health Week 2022, the SLIC hopes that the campaign can be the starter for people to establish a regular reading habit.

Chief executive at SLIC, Pamela Tulloch said: “This campaign was designed to promote the positive and easy-to-implement changes which can help increase mental health and wellbeing.

“We believe starting with a simple pledge to read for just six minutes on 11th May will help inspire people to take forward these good habits in their everyday lives.”

Working in partnership with Scotland’s 32 public library services, SLIC hopes the free-to-use services across Scotland will encourage as many people as possible to get involved in the Keep the Heid and Read! campaign.

Pamela added: “With the majority of libraries now reopened across Scotland after the pandemic, we hope these services will allow people all over Scotland to take part in the national reading moment.”

Individual groups, such as schools and workplaces, are invited to sign up at www.keeptheheid.scot.

Gaelic translated ‘Na bi ga do chall fhèin, leugh!’ campaign materials are also available in full.