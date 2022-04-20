Scots amateur photographer captures stunning images of puffins

A SCOTS amateur photographer has captured stunning images of puffins by off the coast of a Scots beauty spot.

The circus of puffins were pictured by Alana Willox who was out on a walk at the Bullers of Buchan in Buchan, Aberdeenshire on Sunday.

The 44-year-old from Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire snapped five of the majestic sea birds, showcasing their adorable cheeky poses.

The puffin was pictured atop the cliff at the Bullers of Buchan. Credit: Alana Willox

One image shows an almost model-like puffin staring directly down the lens of Alana’s camera whilst its florescent orange beak stands against the dark black feathers.

A second picture shows a pair of the puffins leaning against each others vibrant beaks as they seemingly gaze into each others eyes.

Another image shows the same pair of puffins stood side by side as they look over the Bullers of Buchan edge.

In the final picture a puffin has spread its wings as though preparing to take off.

Alana captured the photo of the puffin calling out. Credit: Alana Willox

Here the beautiful birds eye-catching feet can be seen to match their vibrant orange beak.

Alana shared her stunning images to Facebook on Sunday writing: “I took these photos this evening at the Bullers of Buchan.”

Her post received over 500 likes with many users quick to comment on the incredible images.

Margaret White said: “Stunning.”

Doris MacKenzie said: “Great photos. I love Puffins, they’re so cute.”

Sharon Borg said: “Omg absolutely stunning photos.”

Betty MacNeil said: “A lovely collection.”

Cheryl Paulsen Morin said: “Wonderful pictures.”

Speaking today Alana said: “I walk at the Bullers of Buchan as it has spectacular views of the coastline.

“I know the puffins nest in the cliffs between April-July so I was hoping to catch a glimpse of them but I thought it might be too early in the season.

“I was absolutely delighted when I spotted a few just over the cliff edge.”They posed for me for quite a while before flying off.

“They are stunning birds while being comical at the same time.

“I was hoping to get a few pictures of them to show how beautiful they are and how they communicate with each other.

“I am so pleased with the photos I was able to capture of them.”

Puffins usually have a lifespan of at least 20 years with the oldest known puffin in the world living to be 36 years of age.