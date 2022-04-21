NHS GOLDEN Jubilee are looking for a Non-executive member to join their board and steer the future organisational strategy of their healthcare organisation.

The NHS Golden Jubilee is a national university hospital that provides person-centred care to patients from across Scotland.

It is home to the regional and national heart and lungs services, as well as the centre of excellence for orthopaedics, a high-volume provider for ophthalmology and a major centre for diagnostics.

The successful applicant will play a key role in planning, delivery and overseeing of the new expansion project.

NHS Golden Jubilee are encouraging applicants to apply for a new Board role.

This will include the construction of increased orthopaedic facilities, new surgical admissions and recovery unit, endoscopy suite, a central sterile processing department, larger orthopaedic and pre-operative assessment space, along with a larger theatre recovery facility.

Applicants do not need to be an expert in healthcare or have previous experience of being on a board.

People are encouraged to apply if they have experience in the delivery and overseeing of major capital projects and commitment to helping improve the health and wellbeing of the people in Scotland.

Full training will be provided to the chosen candidate and support will be given to develop all the skills required to fulfil duties.

Non-executive Chair of the Board at NHS Golden Jubilee, Susan Douglas-Scott CBE said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to join our values led organisation at a time of exciting growth and change.

“This is a challenging, rewarding and hugely fulfilling role and with the expansion of our services we will be providing world-class care to more patients than ever before.

“I encourage anyone who would like to be part of the recovery and remobilisation of NHSScotland to apply for this worthwhile role.”

To find out more information about the role, visit www.appointed-for-scotland.org or by calling 0300 244 1898.

Completed applications must be received on or before 5.00pm on Monday 16 May 2022.