Scots actor Brian Cox sends message of support to Dundee libraries

RENOWNED Scots actor Brian Cox has sent a message of support to libraries in Dundee ahead of a reading celebration week.

Cox has sent support to his hometown libraries ahead of a celebration of the power of reading, libraries and good mental health that is happening across Scotland this week.

The words of backing are revealed in a new podcast by Dundee Libraries, launched to coincide with a national reading moment, Keep the Heid and Read.

The initiative is being run by the Scottish Libraries and Information Council, in partnership with libraries, mental health charities, publishers, booksellers, authors and others to get everyone to pledge six minutes on Wednesday 11th May 2022 and devote it to reading.

In the message, Brian Cox said: “Reading stimulates your imagination in all kinds of ways and allows us to engage with language.

“Reading is about knowledge and how we discover things; we have the internet of course but there is nothing that compares to a good novel.

“Reading helps us understand our history, provokes thought and stimulates our imagination.”

Tanya Duthie, Service Manager (Information Services) at Leisure & Culture Dundee said: “In his recent autobiography, Brian Cox talks about how important reading was to him as a child growing up in Dundee and into adulthood.

“He started with comics, moved on to books and is now an avid reader of classics.

“As his book is newly published and because of his local connection and links to this campaign, we reached out to Brian to ask why reading is important to him and we were delighted to receive this response.

“It was really kind of him to take time to support us and we hope that it encourages everyone to pledge six minutes of reading on May 11th.”

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive at SLIC, said: “This campaign was designed to highlight the positive impact reading can have on mental health and wellbeing, and the part local libraries can play in this process.

“Our ambition is to have as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, reading anything, from newspapers and books to comics and recipe books next Wednesday to kick-start this healthy habit.

“As we approach the national reading moment, it’s great to see so many people supporting the campaign and inspiring others to get involved.

“And you can still sign up and pledge your reading minutes at Keeptheheid.scot.”

To take the pledge and see how many minutes people all over Scotland will be reading for on 11th May 2022, visit www.keeptheheid.scot.