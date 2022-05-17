Tuesday, May 17, 2022
NewsUnassuming property on sale for £310,000 - but opportunity to spot celebs...
NewsProperty and ConstructionTop Stories
0
25
More by Darren McConachie

Unassuming property on sale for £310,000 – but opportunity to spot celebs in the area explains the price tag

AN UNASSUMING property has gone on sale in leafy Borehamwood that would be ideal for buyers hoping to spot Hollywood A-listers.

The terraced home on Malden Road in Hertfordshire is going up for auction at £310,000 – but buyers will have to be prepared to get their hands dirty fixing it up.

The two bedroom property is located just half a mile from Elstree Studios where Strictly Come Dancing, The Crown and The Chase are filmed.

The property looks unassuming
The house is just around the corner from the set of EastEnders. Credit: Auction House London

Movies from the Star Wars franchise, James Bond’s Tomorrow Never Dies and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows were also filmed at the studio.

Just around the corner from the potential fixer-upper is the set for BBC soap, Eastenders.

The property is in need of a lot of work but, with a little bit of TLC, it could be valued nearer the street’s average house price of around £400,000.

The kitchen of the property will require some work
The kitchen of the property requires a bit of a refit. Credit: Auction House London

Images show a kitchen with chipped floors, damp walls, a peeling roof and cabinets missing.

The carpeted bathroom appears in need of a full rip out and update.

While a single toilet at the home features a stained porcelain lid and a light switch covered in grime.

The garden of the property, although narrow, does present a decent opportunity for some outdoor space.

Auction House London, Hampstead said: “This property is situated on a residential road close to local shops and amenities.

“The open spaces of Meadow Park are within easy reach.

“Transport links are provided by Elstree & Borehamwood rail stations.”

The property is set to go to public auction on 25 May.

The average home on the Malden Road sells for £400,000 according to property website Rightmove.

Previous articleDumfries and Galloway Arts Festival 2022
Next articleThree-bed home with garden on market for bargain price of £30,000 – but buyers will live on one of the UK’s most dangerous estates

Related Stories

About

Deadline News
Suite 6, Bonnington Bond,
2 Anderson Place,
Edinburgh
EH6 5NP

Tel: 0131 516 3433

Useful Links

Social