AN UNASSUMING property has gone on sale in leafy Borehamwood that would be ideal for buyers hoping to spot Hollywood A-listers.

The terraced home on Malden Road in Hertfordshire is going up for auction at £310,000 – but buyers will have to be prepared to get their hands dirty fixing it up.

The two bedroom property is located just half a mile from Elstree Studios where Strictly Come Dancing, The Crown and The Chase are filmed.

The house is just around the corner from the set of EastEnders. Credit: Auction House London

Movies from the Star Wars franchise, James Bond’s Tomorrow Never Dies and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows were also filmed at the studio.

Just around the corner from the potential fixer-upper is the set for BBC soap, Eastenders.

The property is in need of a lot of work but, with a little bit of TLC, it could be valued nearer the street’s average house price of around £400,000.

The kitchen of the property requires a bit of a refit. Credit: Auction House London

Images show a kitchen with chipped floors, damp walls, a peeling roof and cabinets missing.

The carpeted bathroom appears in need of a full rip out and update.

While a single toilet at the home features a stained porcelain lid and a light switch covered in grime.

The garden of the property, although narrow, does present a decent opportunity for some outdoor space.

Auction House London, Hampstead said: “This property is situated on a residential road close to local shops and amenities.

“The open spaces of Meadow Park are within easy reach.

“Transport links are provided by Elstree & Borehamwood rail stations.”

The property is set to go to public auction on 25 May.

The average home on the Malden Road sells for £400,000 according to property website Rightmove.