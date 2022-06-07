Ice cream fans encouraged to share ‘Mackie’s Moments’ in new giveaway

MACKIE’S of Scotland has launched a giveaway campaign offering foodie fans a chance of landing a lifetime’s supply of its ice cream.

Their search will reveal the nation’s ice-cream eating habits as part of a campaign geared towards encouraging further market growth and brand awareness throughout the UK.

The Aberdeenshire brand says its ‘My Mackie’s Moment’ promotion will uncover how current and new consumers enjoy its products.

It comes as the brand recently reported their turnover increasing by 11% and profits rising by 19% according to annual accounts to the year ending 31st May 2021.

The summer campaign involves a competition for ice cream lovers around the UK to share how and where they enjoy their own ‘Mackie’s Moment’.

For a chance to win a lifetime’s supply of ice cream, fans are asked to either share a post on Instagram tagging @MackiesofScotland and hashtagging #mymackiesmoment, or complete an online poll to reveal their ‘ice cream personality’.

Sales and Marketing Director at Mackie’s of Scotland, Stuart Common said: “The campaign will help continue our drive to increase Mackie’s brand awareness across the UK.

“We think the Mackie’s Moment campaign will share the brand with new customers who will be inspired to take their own moment out to indulge in any way they wish, anywhere, anytime.

“We’ve had a great reaction so far, with 6,000 entries on the night the competition went live, last week.”

The competition will feature on a special run of 250,000 tubs helping to ensure that existing Mackie’s customers are aware of the chance to “scoop share and win”.

Stuart Common added: “It’s about finding what acts as that cherry on the top for your ice cream enjoyment.

“Some of us have a favourite ice cream spoon or bowl; some of us love ice cream as a midnight snack; maybe some enjoy it as a sweet treat for breakfast!”

100 runners-up will receive a Mackie’s bundle including ice cream, chocolate and a professional standard Mackie’s ice cream scoop.

Mackie’s of Scotland produces luxury ice cream at its fifth generation Aberdeenshire farm from ‘sky to scoop’, with wind and sun-powered renewable energy powering the dairy where it makes its ice cream using fresh milk and cream from its own herd.