A DEDICATED Tesco customer got his Clubcard QR code tattooed on his wrist so he’ll never miss out on a bargain again.

Dean Mayhey paid £200 to get permanently inked with the black and white code at A Star Tattoos in Chessington, south-west London, on the 16th July.

The 30-year-old had become sick and tired of missing out on bargains by forgetting his Clubcard so decided to make sure he had it on him at all times.

A video shows tattoo artist Dan Rossetter stenciling the code onto a sheet of paper before transferring it on to scaffolder Dean’s wrist.

Dan, 39, then works carefully with his needle to replicate the intricate code in hopes that it will successfully scan in the supermarket.

After finished the tattoo the pair went straight to their local Tesco store where they attempted to buy cookies using the QR code at the self checkout.

However, the angle is too obscure and Dean, from Horsham, West Sussex, can’t quite bend his arm to make the code scan.

Not deterred by their initial defeat, the pair then try their luck at the cashier where a Tesco worker uses and manages to use the tattooed Clubcard.

The video was posted onto TikTok earlier this month where it has gained over 100,000 views and more than 7,000 likes.

Viewers were left impressed by the unique tattoo.

One said: “Late game capitalism.”

Another joked: “@Tesco you’ve got to change his membership number.”

A third added: “That’s brilliant.”

A fourth wrote: “F*g class.”

Luckily the QR code tattoo works under the scan gun.

Speaking today, Dean said: “I’m chuffed, I love it and use it all the time. I use it every morning when I go to Tesco before work.

“I used it this morning. It’s one of those things where I get to see peoples faces and make them smile.

“One lady giggled and asked me for a photo.

“I’ve wanted to do it for ages, about three months I’ve been thinking about it. I just thought it would be funny.

“They’re (cashiers) just stunned and look at me and say ‘that’s not real’ and I say it is.

“I just thought it is what it is, even if it didn’t work it still looks alright.”

This isn’t the first time someone’s decided to get a Tesco-inspired tattoo.

Earlier this year a Tesco worker got the company’s logo inked on his chest.

However, he later appeared on E4’s Tattoo Fixers to get it covered up because it made him “look like an idiot”.