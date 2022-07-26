PREVIEW – Laura Davis – If This Is It

WHILST 2020 left many trapped in the comfort of their homes, Laura Davis found herself suddenly stranded between quarantine borders.

Living in the woods of New Zealand with nothing but a bag of carry-on luggage, far from her home in London and then some.

Out of this though, has come If This Is It, Davis’ newest Fringe show.

Taking aim at the struggles gripping the world such as the creeping onset of neofascism, rogue capitalism, the climate crisis and the denigration of the arts.

Laura Davis made her Fringe debut back in 2017. (Photo by Matt Crockett, supplied with release)

If This Is It promises to be an hour of emotion, heart and funny stand-up.

Since making her name in 2008 as a national finalist in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) competition, Laura has returned to MICF eleven times.

Nine different solo shows garnered her a reputation as one of the most talented and distinctive acts performing at the festival.

Ghost Machine won both the Golden Gibbo and the Melbourne Fringe Best Comedy Award in 2015.

Marco Polo, her 2016 show for MICF and the Adelaide Fringe Festival won her the prestigious Comedy Channel Moosehead Award.

Laura made her Edinburgh Fringe debut in 2017 with Cake in the Rain and returned in 2018 with a reprise of Ghost Machine.

Both shows received widespread critical acclaim and secured subsequent runs at London’s Soho Theatre.

Summer 2019 saw Laura return to the Fringe with her latest show, Better Dead than a Coward, which again received critical acclaim.

Laura was a writer on the seventh and eighth seasons of ABC TV’s Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, Australia’s long-running satirical news and current affairs program, and she has also performed stand-up on ABC TV’s Comedy Up Late.

You can catch Laura Davies’ If This Is It at Monkey Barrel Comedy everyday from August 4-28, except 16.