REVIEW – Tom Lucy – Melt

TOM Lucy – whilst still a young comedian – is most definitely one to watch.

His new Fringe show, Melt, centres on issues that many young people face, whether that be his problems with Spotify playlists, moving in with his girlfriend or indeed, circumcision.

As Tom gets older he’s been dealing with big changes in his life, namely becoming attracted to – and excited by – good furniture.

Tom Lucy is a young standup making a splash in the UK comedy scene. (C) Aemen Sukkar.

He makes a lot of jokes about his family, including a gag about holidaying in Spain with his mum and everyone assuming they are dating, and his estate agent sister’s uncanny ability to turn negatives into positives.

And of course, driving lessons with his ex-military tank-driving dad.

In Tom’s own words, “you won’t get better tank material at the Fringe.”

He includes plenty of back-and-forth with the audience which he should be applauded for as it’s a risky move given that people can – and do – easily kill the mood of a show.

Tom handles this with grace and his wit is always quick to get things back on track.

Tom is a bit of an up-and-comer in the industry. Starting out in the comedy scene at just 16, he quickly rose through the UK comedy club circuit.

He has since toured internationally in the Middle East, Europe and America, was awarded Leicester Mercury Comic of The Year in 2016 and is a regular face across various TV shows.

Although young, he puts on a great show, and his self-deprecation, observational humour and ability to be uncomfortable comfortably gives the impression he’s been doing this longer than he has.

He brings up stories from his developing career and borders on defamation as he explains how he flushed a famous British actor’s cocaine.

A very funny and (despite the heat in the small venue) comfortable hour, it’s easy to get lost in Tom’s life stories as he giggles his way through his show.

Definitely a standout in a large crowd of stand-ups.

