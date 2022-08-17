REVIEW- Max Fosh- Zocial Butterfly

RATING: 4/5

MAKING his Fringe debut this year is self-proclaimed “posh” YouTuber Max Fosh – who puts on quite a show.

The whole hour in the Underbelly Buttercup venue is built around audience participation and a recounting of Max’s YouTube highlights.

Playing fun games with the whole audience and mixing it with a little stand-up, Max supports his act with a slideshow and video clips of his greatest moments.

Max Fosh has attracted over 1.5m followers across social media. (C) Matt Crockett

He kicks things off with a fun guessing game in which audience members decide who’s worth more, Cher or an antique chair.

He follows with a small investigation into the audience to find a fellow “posho” which he calls “guess whom” and created some confusion about just what exactly an Aga is.

The whole audience appeared to find the show rib-ticklingly funny to all extents, and not a single joke or bit failed to get a laugh.

Max really converted his screen presence to the stage brilliantly, and did a great job conveying his cheeky personality to a live performance.

The games continue throughout, as Max plays into the audience’s piqued interest, all whilst supporting it with videos of him playing these same peculliar games with the public.

“The A to Z of conversation” is one of the best games he plays, and acts as a running joke throughout, as Max attempts to start the first word of each sentence in a conversation in the same order as the alphabet.

And when the show comes to a close, the satisfaction is brought full circle as the YouTuber manages to make it all the way to Z in a funny and heartwarming wrap-up speech.

Though his sudden shout of “xylophone” was a bit out of place, that can be forgiven as one questions how many words beginning with X can be subtly inserted into any conversation.

A particular highlight was a section where he reads audience members “notes” from their phones, bringing us the brilliant line: “Is cum vegan?”

With the support of his own presence in his videos, Max manages to create a brilliant little comedy show and transfers his YouTube personality and humour to a live performance impressively well.

Keeping things fun, lighthearted and interesting, the show is a definite for those not only already familiar with him, but also for those yet to have the pleasure.

