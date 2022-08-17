REVIEW – Séayoncé – Res-erection

RATING: 5/5

COMEDY’S best ghost-whispering drag queen is back at the Fringe, and she’s just as funny as ever.

Rising queer star Dan Wye reprises his role as Séayoncé in new show Res-erection, at Assembly Roxy.

It’s a bigger venue than his last run of shows in Edinburgh – hopefully a ghostly omen of the promising career Wye has ahead of him.

This year’s show takes a slightly different form than Seáyoncé’s previous.

The ghost speaking drag act returns to the fringe this year with a bang. (Photo supplied via Berk’s Nest)

This time, the premise is helping a lost soul – camp Essex boy Toby – pass through to the afterlife and defeat an evil demon.

This time, he’s also joined by a sidekick – the murderous pink-haired Lesley-Ann, who Seáyoncé “met in prison.”

Lesley provides the spooky piano music that accompanies the ghostly tales, as well as hilarious occasional quips from the sidelines in their heavy cockney accent.

In character, Wye jokingly refers to himself as a “triple threat.” It can be argued that in this show he demonstrates that to be exactly the case.

He sings (excellently), makes jokes and also provides the audience with genuinely inspiring and uplifting advice and takes on life.

The jokes are constant and none of them fell flat – even niche ones like those about the “annoying Twitter gays”.

This show is not for the prudish – the innuendos come thick and fast. But so do some corny puns, which Wye gets away with due to the charming and cheeky way he tells them.

The show’s storyline is assisted by a little audience participation – but it is nothing too daunting or elaborate for those who might be a little shy.

When I wasn’t laughing out loud at the outrageous antics from our resident psychic, I found myself with a big smile on my face. There was never a dull moment.

The show ends with a twist – no spoilers – and then some genuinely heartwarming and life-affirming advice about being your true authentic self.

Overall, it’s a hilarious, outrageous and fabulously queer show. I’d urge anyone to see this up-and-coming talented drag queen while they have the chance.

To read more of Deadline News’ dedicated coverage of the Edinburgh Fringe click here.