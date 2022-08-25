A SLEEK and quirky converted grain store that made the final of hit show Scotland’s Home of the Year could be yours for £750,000.

Spottes Mills in Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway featured in last year’s edition of the BBC show and stood out due to its almost entirely black and contemporary interior.

The striking three-bedroom property boasts a spacious open planned living and dining area featuring roseman black walls and a full-height mural painting by Scots graffiti artist and tattooist Mark Gorrie.

Despite the house being almost completely decorated in dark colours, towering windows light the space up and give the property a homely feel.

The house resides in a very peaceful rural landscape. (C) Galbraith

Polished grey concrete floors fill the property and continue the urban theme throughout.

While a cool transparent egg chair hangs in the corner of the living area offering a great spot to relax.

Industrial-style glass balustrades and steel cabling are contrasted against the solid oak softer cantilevered staircase and Douglas fir beams.

Upstairs the bold boutique-hotel feel continues into the master bedroom area and into a black tiled bathroom.

The Living-room. (C) Galbraith

Two rooms and a bathroom in the house have steered away from the dark feel and opted for white and beige decor.

The exterior of the property is almost equally as stunning with a mixture of brick, wood, glass and concrete encompassing the building.

The unique property was listed on the market yesterday (WED) for offers over £750,000.

Estate agents Galbraith said: “This sublime three-bedroom open plan architecturally designed home, with additional plot and outside entertaining spaces, is situated in an idyllic rural setting on the banks of the Spottes Burn in South West Scotland.

The master bedroom is perfect for anyone looking to relax! (C) Galbraith

“Cross over the 18th century Spottes Bridge and you are met by a view of this unique oasis of exceptional design.

“As you enter through Spottes Mill’s simple glass door you are drawn through the short hallway by enticing glimpses of the interesting features and vistas that reveal just a little of the bold interior that awaits.

“Make your way through to the open plan dining, kitchen and entertainment space and your eyes won’t rest as carefully designed subtle details, materials, lighting and level changes create open but distinct separate areas that give a great sense of comfort, warmth and calm.

“The stunning double height living space with its full-height mural and towering corner window allows the whole house to be bathed in beautifully warm dappled light.

“The industrial-style glass balustrades, steel cabling and polished concrete floors stand out in stark but complimentary contrast to the softer, more tactile textures of the solid oak cantilevered staircase and Douglas fir roof trusses.

The garden shows a beautiful spot for family and friends to gather on long, summer evenings. (C) Galbraith

“The black painted walls provide a blank canvas for bold artworks and perfectly frames the large windows allowing the surrounding garden and woodland to become pieces of art in themselves.

“The ground floor is completed by utility, thermal store and boot rooms, a sleek industrial style shower room and secluded hotel-like guest bedroom.”

Spottes Mill stands proudly on the banks of Spottes Burn and also boasts a 2019 Residential New Build Award.

Owners Mark Patterson and Carol-Ann Brown bought the property in 2009 and commenced a full renovation between 2016-2019.

The home received a mixed reaction after airing on last year’s Scotland’s Home of the Year due to several motorbikes being displayed around the house – including in the kitchen.

Despite this the house made it to the final of the show alongside eight other homes from the series.

However, judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Kate Spiers and Michael Angus ended up crowning another property – The Moss – as their 2021 winner.