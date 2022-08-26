REVIEW – Anesti Danelis – This Show Will Change Your Life

RATING: 4/5

THE Laughing Horse event within the Fringe is known for opening our eyes to some hidden jewels of comedy from all over the world.

Anesti Danelis, a Toronto-based comedian, was performing yesterday afternoon at the Hanover Tap as part of this festivity.

He promised a show that will change the life of every member of the audience. With this level of confidence, it was a must to see what this was all about.

The venue and set up were intimate and cosy – a guitar, keyboard and a mic with austere decoration that allowed no distraction.

From the first moment Anesti appeared, we were involved in everything.

In the initial 30 seconds he used members of the audience to tune his guitar and make sure he looked cute. Cheeky.

“Self-help is the IKEA of therapy”, Anesti explains in his show at the Hanover Tap. (C) Dahlia Kantz

The theme of the show was set at the beginning – the wellness and self-help resources that are so prominent these days, designed to deal with well-known issues of modern life.

We were entertained with a 55 minute comedy concert that talked about anger management, sexual identity, office life, relationships and Anesti’s Greek roots.

More than watching a person singing in front of an audience, it felt like a conversation we had with a group of friends, with added music played by a strong instrumentalist.

There were profanities on stage, oh yes! But Anesti masterfully controls the thin line between hilarity and plain vulgar jokes.

Swearing had a certain intentional naivety that had people laughing non-stop.

The only detail I would change is the excessive closeness between the stage and the front rows that, at times, felt a little uncomfortable.

My personal favorite was the song In My Mind, that talks about the battles we face in our head with people that upset us, and the anger that encapsulates those moments.

However the audience’s number one had to be I F***ed Your Parents, where the comedian shares the time he ended a relationship due to his bisexuality and the consequences of that for his ex-partner.

We left unsure if this show changed our lifes permanently but it definitely changed the evening of everyone on the Hanover tap. We left a little bit happier and wanting for more.

Anesti Danelis and his show will be at the Hanover Tap, every day at 6:15pm, until the 27th August.

