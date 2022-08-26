Doggy style: Scots tradie goes viral after sharing dogs antics on home cam

A SCOTS tradie was left in stitches after setting up a camera to see what his dogs get up to while he’s at work – to find them getting into compromising positions as soon as he left.

Allan Brown couldn’t believe his eyes when he checked into his home security camera on Wednesday and spotted his two Lhasa Apso dogs getting raunchy all over the living room.

The 27-year-old from Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire had left for work that morning just after 7.30am and quickly realised his pets didn’t waste too much time in getting it on.

The two dogs were caught in the act. Credit: Allan Brown

Hilarious images show eight-year-old Charlie and seven-year-old Mila relaxing together on the footstool at 8.05am.

However, five minutes later at 8.10am, a second image shows that the atmosphere in the room must have dramatically changed as Charlie is captured mounting Mila.

A third image at 8.13am then shows the pair still going at it but this time on the grey sheepskin rug laying across the sofa.

Then a final image at 8.15am shows Charlie and Mila down on the black and white rug as they continue their rendezvous.

Kitchen fitter Allan shared the hilarious image sequence on Twitter where the post has since gone viral.

He wrote: “Got a camera to see what my dogs get up to when we’re not there, turns out the minute that door shuts the two of them turn into very naughty, horny dogs.”

The post has received over 217,000 likes, 30,000 retweets and more than 1,800 comments from social media users who thought the capture was hilarious.

One said: “Those facial expressions though.”

Another added: “Imagine going to work to pay bills just so your dogs can f**k everywhere in your house.”

Allan and his girlfriend Jennifer rehomed the dogs. Credit: Allan Brown

A third wrote: “No for real, they didn’t have to disrespect every inch of that living room.”

A fourth chimed in: “The dogs are laughing watching you sit down after a long day of work on the sofa they’ve been s******g on.”

Referencing the Shaggy’s hit It Wasn’t Me, one person commented: “Saw me bangin’ on the sofa, it wasn’t me.”

Speaking today, Allan said: “We rehomed the dogs just over a year ago, they’ve grown up together and Charlie is eight and Mila is seven.

“They’re not related. Our friends had one for their dog to see what they get up to when they’re not home and they had asked us if we wanted to borrow it.

“We only tried it for the first time yesterday so I went on to look and saw them playing with each other, then realised they weren’t actually playing.

“It’s even funnier because our girl dog Mila won’t let our other dog Charlie get near her when we’re home but the minute we’re away she’s let him have at it.”

Lhasa Apso are considered easy keepers, affectionate and a good companion with the name coming from the capital city of Tibet.