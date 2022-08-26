A BUNGLING motorist was captured on CCTV reversing and bumping into two parked vehicles in a garage car park – just after having parking sensors fitted.

Video shows the driver’s disastrous attempt at trying to drive out of the car repair shop in Colchester, Essex, on Wednesday.

As the man tries to leave, garage owner Ben Pace appears in view moving a hoover out of the path of the blue Renault that is being slowly reversed.

The driver continues to navigate the car backwards and stops just inches from a parked orange vehicle.

As the man then attempts to drive forward and turn the wheel the car then hits right into a blue BMW 335d Touring car belonging to Ben’s fiancé.

Ben is shown holding his head in his hands as he watches the collision from just inches away.

While checking out the car for damage the driver reverses back in a panic and rams right into the orange vehicle that he had originally missed.

Shocked that the driver has now managed to bump two parked cars, Ben plants his hands on his head in disbelief before going to inspect the damage.

The Renault driver then finally straightens up in the right direction for leaving the workshop before the clip ends.

Ben, 43, posted the video on TikTok yesterday where it has attracted over 540,000 views and hundreds of comments.

One said: “There’s a reason it’s in the repair shop and I think we now know why.”

Another wrote: “Some people just shouldn’t drive.”

A third replied: “Why’s he reversing straight out and not turning the wheel?”

A fourth added: “Maybe he’s a regular at the body shop and this is why.”

The driver reversed and then struck the blue car. Credit: Ben Pace

Speaking today, Ben said: “The blue BMW is my fiancées car that I had only taken in to check over for a long journey we began today, I wish I hadn’t now.

“A lovely guy came in a couple of weeks ago after crashing his Mrs’ car and damaging the rear end.

“We booked in for this week and when he dropped off asked if we could fit reverse parking sensors.

“We repaired the damage, fitted and tested the sensors and called the customer for collection.

“She said her husband would be along in an hour as I said the car needed a wash.

“Thirty minutes later, just as we’d finished cleaning, the gentleman arrived to collect.

“We normally park the cars outwards for ease of exit but in this case we were caught short because of his quick arrival.

“I was dealing with another appointment so the gentleman paid and one of my guys had handed him his key.

“I stepped away from my customer to thank him for his custom and check he was ok to get out, well there was my mistake.

“He said he’d have no problems so I said I’d see him out.

“The rest is in the CCTV footage, bless him.”