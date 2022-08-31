Tiny studio at back of home going under the hammer for £30K

A TINY 15ft x 7ft extension at the back of a property where buyers could jump right into bed from the front door could be yours for just £30,000.

The cosy studio in Coventry, West Midlands, comes with a bedroom, living room and kitchen squashed inside one room adjacent to a shower room with toilet.

Images of the property show that it can be accessed from a tunnel at the side of the house and is attached to a main house.

The home will go under the hammer for £30,000 next month. Credit:Loveitts

The main door opens up to a double bed which is placed under a window, without curtains or blinds, overlooking the shared garden area.

A small kitchen area sits at the other side of the door and includes a cooker, sink and fridge.

There does not appear to be space for a washing machine in the 14 foot 6 inch x 6 foot 8 inch room.

A shower room at the back end of the property comprises a shower, toilet and sink.

Amenities including a shared garden are available to the future owner, however the garden is currently overrun with weeds and in need of some TLC.

It is currently tenanted for £425 per-month meaning the guide price of £30,000 could be a good investment for new owners.

The property, if let, would see a potential landlord make four times a month what the mortgage is, according to reports by NatWest.

Auctioneers Loveitts, who are selling the property, said: “Tenanted investment opportunity. Ground floor studio flat with rear garden.

The studio home has a bedroom right next to the kitchen. Credit: Loveitts

“Current rent payable £5,100 p.a. Circa 15% yield.”

They added: “The seller has arranged for the electricity supply from the main property to the studio flat to be separated prior to completion.

“If however the split has not taken place prior to completion the seller will undertake to cover the cost of the separation as per the Legal Pack.”

The small property has left house-browsers shocked, with many taking to social media to describe it as “depressing”.

One said: “It’s normal to see this s**t in London, but to have a place that small in Coventry?”

Another wrote: “Thoroughly depressing.”

A third added: “I love the floorplan, one bathroom and one everything else room.”

A fourth commented: “Who wants to see time passing in there? Better with a tally on the wall.

“There was so much to depress me – the rubber mat draining board, the wall mounted sockets and the shower tomb.”