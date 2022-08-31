A JET2 customer claims he has to check every toilet for rats now after allegedly finding two scurrying around in his hotel room loo.

Andy Walker claims one of the rats managed to jump out of the bowl and ran around his room at the four star Suncity Hotel in Oludeniz, Turkey, last month.

A shocking video shows a drenched rat wriggling about in water at the bottom of the toilet bowl in the hotel as it tries to escape the slippery surface.

Andy claims that a second rat was initially in the loo but managed to make its way out before running around the hotel room.

The 32-year-old from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, splashed out £1,980 for the all-inclusive trip with his partner and said that they were downgraded to a single bed room after demanding a room change.

They also claim they were so disgusted by the discovery then were unable to eat any of the hotel’s food.

And since then they have been checking under every toilet lid for rodents over fears they may come face to face with one again.

Speaking today, Andy said: “We began to unpack and I went to the toilet, lifted the toilet seat and two rats attempted to jump out.

“One was successful, one remained still in the toilet.

“I rang reception to complain and to my disbelief they said ‘Yes we have rats, we can sort the issue in the morning.’

“My wife then burst into tears and stood on the bed avoiding the rats.

“I went to reception and demanded they move our room, they eventually did but it was now a single bedded room.

The Suncity Hotel in Oludeniz, Turkey.

“The walls were paper thin so we could hear the club next door every night.

“Jet2 has yet to reply to my complaints which I made at the time.

“I got a generic email saying it’s a 30 day process to look into these sorts of complaints. It’s now been six weeks and still no apology.

“We didn’t eat at the hotel so the all inclusive food was a waste of time.

“We tried to stay out of the hotel for as long as we possibly could.

“I still now have to double check every toilet after that experience.

“We definitely won’t be using Jet2 again.”

Speaking today (WED) a Jet2 spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to Mr Walker and his family for this isolated incident, and they were moved to another room on the same day.

“We have had no other complaints of this nature and the hotel continues to receive excellent reviews on Tripadvisor.’’