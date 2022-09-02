‘NOISY’ campers were banned from a campsite after leaving a ‘rude’ review telling visitors to ‘beware’ of a hard of hearing staff member – branding him ‘deaf Darren’.

Pillaton Hall Farm Campsite in Pillaton, Staffordshire, slammed the group this week after a member of the group, known as James T, left them a review on TripAdvisor on Tuesday.

The unhappy camper had told future customers to ‘beware of Darren’ before criticising him for telling him and his group to keep the noise down after 9.30pm due to young families being on site.

The guest left the “rude” review on TripAdvisor.

He then referred to the member of staff as ‘deaf Darren’ due to him wearing a hearing aid.

Staff at the campsite have since slammed the reviewer and told him that his group is not welcome at the site again as ‘discrimination’ will not be tolerated by them.

The initial review by James T read: “Beware of Darren.

“A lovely place to stay. We went with our family for a long weekend, the only thing is you’re not allowed to talk to each other after 9.30pm or you get told to go to bed by deaf Darren and then be threatened to be kicked off at 6am the next morning.”

Pillaton Hall Farm Campsite shared a screenshot of the review on their Facebook page the following day, writing: “A big thank you to everyone that stayed with us over the bank holiday weekend, we loved seeing you all enjoying the lovely weather and most importantly all the children having a wonderful time on our play areas and bouncing pillows.

“We are looking forward to the event’s planned over the next two months and hope to see you all then.

“We did on the other hand have a few pitches that obviously could not understand why we have a noise curfew of 9.3010.00 pm.

“We are a family site (sitting having a quiet drink outside after these times is no problem, shouting and playing loud music is).

“If you want to party until the early hours of the morning we are not the site for you. If you want to be rude to our staff we are not the site for you.

“To the four pitches that left these reviews on TripAdvisor, shame on you!

The campsite banned the rowdy guests from returning.

“Abuse to our staff in any form will not be tolerated, especially discrimination against them for wearing hearing aids.

“Emails have been sent out to the parties concerned – you will not be returning to our site.”

The post has now collected over 1,600 likes and hundreds of comments from social media users who were appalled by the review.

Sylvie Jones said: “Deaf Darren? What on earth! You do not need this type of custom. It’s a family place, not a festival.

“Quieting down by the time given doesn’t mean everyone must sleep, it merely means music and being loud must stop and continue at a normal respectful level of noise to allow others to sleep.

“For anyone questioning it, then just go somewhere else instead of complaining and find a lively campsite- there’s plenty. Different places cater to different needs.

“I haven’t stayed but I really would love to soon.”

Kate Eynon said: “If deaf Darren can still hear you, you probably are being far too loud.”

Carol Allsopp said : “Well his comments speak volumes about his upbringing.

“You’ve got a brilliant site. Keep doing what you’re doing and keep your standards high, see you soon.”

Laura Elizabeth said: “‘Beware of Darren’

“This kind of review will only make decent folk want to stay more.

“So they’ve done you a favour really! I’d be happy to book based on that review, I like my sleep.”