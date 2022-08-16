A SCOTS GRANDAD, 82, with terminal cancer, conquered Ben Nevis alongside his son and grandson as a part of his bucket list.

Stevie Inkster Snr, who was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer last year, summited the United Kingdom’s tallest peak in just over four hours last Wednesday.

Stevie, from Orkney, Northern Isles, battled the elements of wind and rain to stand atop of the 4,413 foot mountain completing his life long goal.

Stevie Snr with his son Stevie Jnr and grandson Thorfinn. Credit: Thorfinn Inkster

The retiree had always wanted to try and climb the UK’s highest mountain but had never arranged a time to do so.

However, shortly after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer Stevie stuck conquering Ben Nevis on his list.

Wholesome images show Stevie alongside son Stevie Inkster Jnr, 65, and grandson Thorfinn Inkster, 37, standing shoulder to shoulder at the treacherous mountain’s peak.

Chuffed by the accomplishment, the three generations are pictured with large grins across their faces, completely unhindered by the wet and windy conditions.

Another image shows Stevie Snr and Stevie Jnr standing side by side at the mountain’s peak whilst Stevie Jnr gives a thumbs up in front of an ominous foggy backdrop.

The trio rode their motorbikes all the way from Orkney to Glen Nevis on Tuesday where they then camped overnight.

The three generations now plan to tour the Lofoten Islands in Norway on their motorbikes before winter sets in.

Thorfinn shared the achievement on Facebook on Thursday writing: “Three generations at the top of Ben Nevis.

“Grandad 82, son 37 and father 65, Grandad rode 300 miles home on his motorbike the day after.

“Not bad for a coffin dodger.”

The post has now collected over 300 likes with dozens of comments from social media users who were in awe of the achievement.

One wrote: “Amazing, well done.”

Another said: “Brilliant, well done all of you. What a memory to have.”

A third added: “What a great photo and memories. What an achievement for your Grandad.”

A fourth wrote: “Wow your Grandad, what a guy.”

The trio took four hours to climb up Ben Nevis. Credit: Thorfinn Inkster

Speaking today Thorfinn said: “It is something my Grandfather has always spoken about doing with his biker friends, but never got round to doing.

“He was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year, and after coming to terms with it, decided it was something he wanted to do while he could, and so we set the date.

“It was an emotional time for all of us, especially him.

“He spent six months in a very bad way mentally after the final diagnosis.

“I told them the weather was looking bad for the day they chose and we should wait for the weekend but he is stubborn and said he’ll be damned if he lets the weather stop him.

“It was grand, a great opportunity to do something for all three of us, and something meaningful for my grandfather, his face at the top told me everything I needed to know.

“We woke up the next day at 8am after camping at Glen Nevis campsite, had breakfast in the sun and jumped on the motorbikes around 10:30am ready to ride back up to Orkney via the west coast.

“Before Ben Nevis was mentioned to me, I had been trying to get them up Ben Lui, as it’s one of my favourite munros.

“However I think it’s safe to say, after ticking Nevis off, Grandad is done with hillwalking unless I can convince him otherwise in the near future, you never know.

“We are planning a tour on the motorbikes to the Lofoten Islands in Norway on the motorbikes before winter comes.

“He stopped us about a quarter of the way up and said that he needed to have a serious think about whether he could continue any further as he didn’t think his legs could take it.

“I told him we were here to do this for him, and it wouldn’t mean anything doing it myself so he could take as many rests as he wanted, but we were getting to the top together.

“I also know that being stubborn as he is, he does the complete opposite of whatever you tell him, so I joked he may as well stop now as he won’t make it to the top.

“Safe to say with a growl of “I’ll show you boy” he continued on.”

Ben Nevis is the United Kingdom’s highest mountain and is climbed by over 150,000 people annually.