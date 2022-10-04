FAMOUS cricket supporters’ organisation, the Barmy Army, has brought its tour operation in-house in an attempt to create a more inclusive travel company.

The Barmy Army has launched a dedicated travel arm in an attempt to deliver “a more inclusive travel company representative of all cricket fans”.

Barmy Army Travel says it is committed to delivering inclusive, safe, and memorable tours for English cricket fans, whether travelling solo or with friends and family.

To mark its launch, Barmy Army has unveiled packages for the Pakistan Test Tour in November/December 2022, which will be the first time in 17 years that the England Cricket Team have toured the country.

Barmy Army Travel’s “one stop shop” tour package will include flights, accommodation, airport and stadium transfers, match tickets and an experienced tour manager – with the option to watch one, two or all three Tests.

This follows a successful 21/22 season for the supporters’ organisation, travelling to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 tour in Oman and the UAE in November 2021 and taking over 650 fans to the West Indies Test Tour in March 2022.

In moving its tour operation in-house, Barmy Army took on board positive feedback from over 1,500 of its members and has now pinpointed several core areas.

These include experienced and engaging Tour Managers, entry-level cricket tours and dedicated packages for solo travellers without hefty single supplements, while providing the opportunity to meet and travel with other solo English cricket fans

Chris Millard, Managing Director of Barmy Army, said: “We took the decision to move our tour operation in house to create a seamless experience for our members, all whilst enabling us to ensure the best value for money for our growing community.

“In what has been an incredibly difficult couple of years for cricket travel, we are delighted to share something new and fresh with our supporters and followers.

“We also wanted to try and offer a service to other sports fans that provides true value whilst retaining the fun element that the Barmy Army brings to cricket.

“We are incredibly excited to see what unfolds for Barmy Army Travel, and can’t wait to see faces old and new in the coming years.”

Working with reputable sports travel provider, Sportsbreaks.com, Barmy Army Travel has also unveiled plans to lead wider sports travel with tour packages for other sports outside of cricket.

This will kick off on the 16th of December with a trip to Ally Pally for the PDC World Darts Championship.

Established in 1994, the Barmy Army has evolved into a world-renowned fan group and supporters’ community of over 40,000 members and a social media following of nearly one million.