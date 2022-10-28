Scots homeowner ordered to paint over pink door – or be fined £20,000

A SCOTS homeowner claims she was sent a notice from the council saying she would be fined £20,000 if she doesn’t paint her front door white.

Miranda Dickson received a letter from officials last week ordering her to paint over her light pink door as it was not in keeping with the historical character of the buildings in Edinburgh’s New Town.

The 48-year-old brand ambassador for Absolut Vodka was told she had to change the colour of the door to a more “suitable” colour.

Miranda’s pink door. Credits: Miranda Dickson

Miranda asked for clarification from the council about what colours she could choose from but said they were unable to advise her.

She was left confused after spotting dozens of bright coloured doors around the surrounding streets of her home.

However, the ultimatum is believed to have stemmed from a complaint from an anonymous resident nearby.

Miranda now has just over a week left to lodge an appeal in order to save her pink door.

Writing on social media, she said: “Aside from the fact that Georgians loved colour and pink was a colour worn and used way more frequently then, and its pale pink – not bright pink – the bottom line is it brings me joy and happiness at a time when things are a little grey and tough.

“So many people stop and take photographs of it and tell me how much they love it and it makes they smile, it was just used in an Edinburgh Gin advert and its on lots of Edinburgh instagram accounts.

“But because someone, who is anonymous, complained that they say my front door unsuitable for them, we are where we are, so I have ten days to lodge an appeal to save my pink front door.”

This post was met with support from hundreds of people from across the city who slammed the council for their decision.

One person said: “OMG the clowncil strike again. How absolutely pointless.

“I love the pink, I think it is a happy colour. I think you should write to your MP about the council wasting money and send in with your letter pictures of all the different colour doors within the city (protected conservation areas) and ask why they are not enforcing white for every door then and why is it not in policy for planning approvals.”

Another wrote: “How utterly ridiculous.

“Your door is fabulous I also have a bright pink door which is a huge talking point in the neighborhood – plus it makes giving directions to my house so easy. ‘Look for the bright pink door’. It brings me joy. Power to the Pink Door Brigade!“

A third commented: “People never cease to amaze me with how petty they can be. How can someone be arsed complaining about the colour of someone else’s door! It looks lovely and well presented.”

A fourth added: “Make your very own complaint about a bright white door.

“As a resident of the neighborhood and as a tax payer, you object to the future plans for a bright white door on your street…You find white to be ‘not suitable’, it is not what you deem to be a ‘normal’ colour.

A ‘bright white’ door is ‘not appropriate’ and would be ‘effecting the character of the building of historic interest.”

This isn’t the first time a Scots resident has been asked by their council to paint over pink-coloured doors.

A homeowner in North Berwick, East Lothian was also given a warning by council officials to change the colour of her front door in April 2020 following one complaint from a local.

However, she successfully won her bid to keep the door pink after receiving six letters of support.

A spokesperson for the City of Edinburgh Council today (THUR) said: “The colour of the door is not in keeping with the historic character and appearance of this listed building in the New Town, part of our World Heritage Site.

“The owner agreed the door would be repainted but as this work has not been carried out we are taking enforcement action requiring them to repaint the door.”