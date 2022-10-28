Scots boxer Josh Taylor re-enacts famous scenes with Snatch actor

SCOTS boxing champ Josh Taylor has been filmed re-enacting an iconic scene from the movie Snatch with actor Robbie Gee.

The 31-year-old posted a video on social media yesterday showing himself struggling not to laugh as he acted out several lines with Gee, who played Vinnie in the cult classic gangster movie.

Video shows the WBO light-welterweight world champion putting on his best London accent as the pair volley quotes back and forth whilst in the gym.

Gee, 52, appears to be trying to gather himself before finally composing himself and saying: “Aw f**k, here we go. Done a rally driving course, haven’t you?”

Nodding towards Taylor, the boxer then replies: “Course I have.”

Gee replies: “Bad to the bone, aren’t you?”, prompting Taylor to respond with “Course I am”.

The pair then burst out laughing again before filming a second clip where Taylor says: “Where did you get that dog from?”

Gee then turns the lens to himself, replying: “Got it from the f***ing gypos, it’s like it’s got a homing beacon in it or something.”

Taylor then asks: “Why’d you bring it here?” to which Gee responds, “I don’t f***ing know, do I?” before the pair erupt into laughter once more.

Taylor says: “You’re not a gypo Sol.”

Gee then replies: “It’s a f***ing anti-aircraft gun Vincent. I want to raise some pulses don’t I?”

Taylor answers: “You’ll raise hell, never mind pulses”, before the clips ends to fits of laughter.

Taylor, from Prestonpans, East Lothian, shared the video on his stories yesterday, writing “My favourite film. Was made up with this today. Class.”

Crime comedy movie Snatch was released in 2000 and was directed by Guy Ritchie.

It starred many famous faces including Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, Benicio del Toro and Vinnie Jones.

The film grossed over £12million in the UK and has been ranked amongst IMDb’s top 250 rated films.

According to sources with ESPN, Taylor and Jack Catterall recently agreed to terms for a rematch in February to battle for Taylor’s WBO junior welterweight championship.