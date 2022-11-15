New chairperson and five trustees appointed to Arts & Business Scotland 

INDEPENDENT charity Arts & Business Scotland has announced the appointment of a new chairperson as well as a further five trustees to its board.

South of Scotland Enterprise CEO Jane Morrison-Ross has been announced as his new chairperson to Arts and Business Scotland.

She succeeds Diana Murray CBE in the role, while Lucinda Coulthard, Graham Dow, Peter Drummond, Susan McIntosh, and Pamela Tulloch also join the Edinburgh based charity.

Jane Morrison-Ross, the new chairperson to the Arts and Business Scotland. Credits: Muckle Media.

This has a national remit to nurture creative, social, and commercial relationships between the culture and business sectors.

Morrison-Ross’s focus at South of Scotland Enterprise, the newest economic development agency in Scotland, is to lead the growth and development of the economy, environment, and communities in the South, with the creative and cultural heritage at the heart of her remit.

Prior to joining South of Scotland Enterprise, she was CEO of ScotlandIS, the industry body for the digital and technology industries in Scotland.

She also worked on Connecting Scotland, the Scottish Government’s digital inclusion programme.

Morrison-Ross brings to the charity an enthusiasm for innovation and a wealth of experience and strategic knowledge from industry, third sector and public sector organisations.

Lucinda Coulthard is a passionate and creative fundraiser with a genuine enjoyment in building strong relationships.

She has extensive experience in attracting and stewarding investment in the arts from Corporate Partnerships and Trusts and Foundations, as well as from Individual donors.

Graham Dow is currently Head of Adviser & Personal Channel at abrdn. He brings a strong commercial and strategic perspective and understanding of industry dynamics and drivers.

This will help to develop intelligence on how the culture sector can provide solutions for business challenges.

Peter Drummond runs his own chartered architecture practice specialising in heritage and conservation.

He brings extensive governance expertise and is a representative on national agencies and committees that contribute to the development of national policies, including how our built heritage can contribute to urban regeneration.

Susan McIntosh is currently Director of Finance at the Edinburgh International Festival.

With a career that has spanned both the private and public sectors, her experience and knowledge will support governance and financial control, as well as provide insights on the public funding landscape.

Pamela Tulloch is Chief Executive of the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), which is an independent advisory body to the Scottish Government on library and information related matters.

As an independent charity originally established in 1986, Arts & Business Scotland is the only agency in Scotland that connects the business and culture sectors.

It plays a key role encouraging cross sector collaboration that enriches creativity and cultural engagement.

Jane Morrison-Ross said: “I am delighted to be chairing the Arts & Business Scotland board at a time of both unprecedented challenges and incredible opportunity for the Scottish creative sector.

“As the cultural landscape evolves and new opportunities continue to unfold, the organisation is in a unique position to bring creativity into the heart of economic transformation.

“I look forward to working with the team, stakeholders, and membership to achieve this vision.”

David Watt, Chief Executive of Arts & Business Scotland added: “We are thrilled to welcome Jane and our five new trustees at such a pivotal time.

“Everyone at Arts & Business Scotland is looking forward to working with them and our existing Board members to achieve our shared vision for the sector.

“As Scotland faces financial, societal, and environmental challenges, there has never been a greater need to establish creative partnerships between the business and culture sectors that bring innovative reciprocal cultural, social, and economic benefits.

The success of our nation’s cultural profile relies on this, and the creative and cultural industry has a key role to play in facilitating a thriving economy.

“Our new Chair and trustees bring significant connections and contacts as well as expertise of working across the culture, public and commercial sectors.”