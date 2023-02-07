Newcraighall development goes to second community consultation

A LOCAL Scots development is set to go to its second community consultation ahead of its anticipated planning application submission.

Housing specialists Cullross Ltd will host their second community consultation for the residential development on land east of Glennie Road in Newcraighall, Musselburgh.

A proposal of application notice was submitted to Edinburgh City Council in December, signifying the formal notice of intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week period of consultation.

The team will hold their second community consultation as part of the statutory consultation process on Wednesday, 8 February 2023, between 4–8 pm at Craigmillar Now, 58 Newcraighall Rd, Edinburgh, EH15 3HS.

Event 1 was held on Wednesday, 11 January, with over 50 members of the community attending and commenting online.

Feedback from this event has informed design changes with new exhibition boards available to view at event 2.

Members of the development team will be available to answer questions about the project, explain design changes and discuss the new exhibition boards.

If approved, the development would see circa 220 mixed-residential units, including flats and townhouses, with associated parking, green space, bicycle storage and refuge stores.

Mark Beaton, Director of Cullross Ltd., said: “We are delighted to share our more detailed plans for much-needed housing in the Newcraighall area.

“There was significant community interest in the proposals at event 1, and a lot of valuable feedback was received.

“We have carefully reviewed this and, where possible, incorporated suggestions and ideas ahead of this event.

“As part of the consultation process, we will present our further developed proposals to the community with new exhibition boards.

“We are excited to hear their views on the proposals and answer any questions people may have.

“As a company, we place a premium on a strong relationship and collaboration with the community, and we hope as many residents as possible attend this second event.

“We invite the community to attend and look forward to hearing their views.”