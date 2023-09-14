Development Underway on 400 New Scottish Homes

A SCOTTISH home development plan in underway which will see 400 new homes being built.

A sod cutting ceremony has been held to mark the beginning of the delivery of 100 new social homes for Sanctuary Scotland in South Queensferry.

The properties are part of Lovell Partnerships’ The Crossings at Bridgewater Village development, which will bring around 400 homes to the area.

Lovell Sod Cutting Queensferry. Credits: Orbit.

The Crossings will be a mixed-tenure development of 398 homes and 14 commercial units, delivered in partnership by Lovell Partnerships, Sanctuary Scotland, Sigma Capital, the Scottish Government and City of Edinburgh Council.

Development of the new site is expected to deliver around 200 jobs, directly by Lovell and through the supply chain.

Many of the new roles will be for apprentices, including joiners and bricklayers.

Lovell is proud to support the local community everywhere they build and, in addition to creating jobs, has invested nearly £7million in local business.

The sod cutting ceremony took place on Scottish Housing Day, which this year focuses on housing as a career. It was attended by City of Edinburgh Council Housing Convenor, Councillor Jane Meagher.

The development is set to boost housing stock in the area, with several impressive views of the historic bridges crossing the Forth.

Those properties not earmarked for Sanctuary Scotland will be rented by Sigma Capital or sold on the open market by Lovell Homes.

The Crossings will include active travel infrastructure and measures such as rain gardens and green/blue infrastructure that work with the water cycle to promote the health of the site and proper water management.

The homes will also be environmentally sustainable, using solar panels and energy efficient boilers.

The Crossings will be a 20-minute neighbourhood, meaning that residents will be able to have most of their daily needs met within a short walk or cycle.

Sarah Freel, Head of Partnerships at Lovell, said: “We are particularly proud to be working with Sanctuary Scotland to provide social housing at this development, which will go towards achieving the Scottish Government’s target of building 110,000 affordable homes by 2032.”

“With views of the historic Forth bridges and great access to amenities, this development is certain to be one of Edinburgh’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

“Today’s sod-cutting ceremony marks the start of this exciting new community, which will become home to many families over the coming years.”

Gillian Lavety, Sanctuary’s Development Director for Scotland, commented: “As a leading national housing association, we’re committed to ensuring local people have access to affordable, good-quality homes.

“The Crossings at Bridgewater Village is an exciting development that will make a real difference, and we’re delighted to be working with our partners to help meet the established need for more affordable homes in the area.”

Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener, Councillor Jane Meagher said: “Today marks Scottish Housing Day and it is important to use this opportunity to reflect on this hugely important sector, not just here in Edinburgh but across the country.

“It was fantastic to be able to mark the day by attending the ceremony to see the start of construction of one hundred social rented homes here in South Queensferry.

“This exciting start represents an important step forward in the area’s development and will help to alleviate some of the critical pressures that face the Edinburgh’s housing sector.”