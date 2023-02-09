A WOMAN has been left shaken after an ongoing saga has seen her car doused in white paint, and left with a Pokemon card in an ominous “threat“.

Ingrid has been the subject of attacks since October 2022, when her car was first draped in white paint by an anonymous vandal, who left the name Donna written on her bonnet.

Ingrid from Portsmouth, Hampshire was then left in dismay on Sunday (5 FEB) when she discovered that her Volkswagen Beetle had once again been subjected to a white paint attack.

Ingrid’s vandalised car. Image courtesy of Ingrid

A bizarre item was left on the 59-year-old’s windscreen this time though – as a Pokemon card with the name Klink was placed under her windshield wiper, emblazoned with the words “Call for backup”.

The prison custody officer says it is a case of mistaken identity as Donna is the name of her neighbour, and so believes the culprits are under the impression that her car belongs to someone else.

Footage from multiple camera angles in Ingrid and her neighbour’s houses shows an unidentified man throwing paint on top of her car at 3:20am on the Sunday (FEB 5) morning.

The video shows the man with his hood up, pacing back and forth in front of the row of houses, seemingly sizing up whether anyone is awake or not.

He then walks round to the back of the houses, where the camera angle then switches to show the man drizzling white paint in random patterns over Ingrid’s blue car.

Following the second vandalism attack, Ingrid emailed her local police force on Sunday (5 FEB) in an exhausted attempt to solve the issue.

In the email, she wrote: “I feel the need to contact you both out of desperation. The ongoing saga of crime has been going on for me since 14 October 2022, but for my neighbour since approx June 2022.

“My neighbour has two vans and a normal transit, the other is a catering van full of cooking oil which is parked around the back of our houses but next to my car which is parked on my own land.

“Since last June they have been the target of a grudge someone has against him and his partner by having paint repeatedly thrown on his van.

“This has been reported to the police, this is his issue so it’s his problem to deal with.

“But this is where I come into the horror story, on 14 October last year I was woken up by a neighbour to inform me that my car has been trashed with paint on my parking space which is next to the van.

“Not only have they poured paint all over my car, they have written the name Donna in paint on the bonnet – this is the woman who lives in the same street.

“So I report this to the police, obtain a crime reference number and this is the last contact I have with the police regarding this matter.

“I tried to supply the police with some intel which might help them as the information had some CCTV footage which I hoped they would start to investigate the crime.

“The response was ‘without CCTV they are not interested’. I filed a complaint with Hampshire Police for their lack of interest and it got nowhere.

“I have had to make a claim on my insurance which resulted in me paying £100 excess and the insurer paying out approx £1,000, my annual premium has increased as a result of the claim.

“The saga does not end there, I then parked my car right in front of my house with a camera on it.

“On Sunday morning (05 FEB) I was woken up by a phone call to say my car has been trashed again with white paint on a blue car.

“This time I am unable to claim on my insurance.

“Again, I report this matter to the police and obtain a crime reference number. I explain that I have a camera and that neighbours had also supplied some footage that might be helpful.

“Again, no contact from the police. By chance a neighbourhood unit just happened to be by my house today so I spoke to them and they knew nothing about my crime report, they do now!

“The end result of this is there are three victims involved in the web of crime, me, and my neighbours Paul and Donna.

“We’ve had repeated attacks, in my case because the culprit thinks my car belongs to them and has attacked my car twice, they also left a card on the windscreen which means ‘watch your back’.

‘Klink’ Pokemon card found on Ingrid’s car. Image courtesy of Ingrid.

“There is also another victim who has had repeated attacks on her house.

“You have three open crime cases all linked to the same culprit, why is no one putting these cases together and cross referencing them and putting time and effort into catching the person responsible?

“All my immediate neighbours are also now fearful and worried due to this and are so worried the next step will be to set the catering van on fire, which potentially could endanger life.

“This is stopping me from being able to enjoy my home and rest easy at night due to the threat of damage.”

Speaking today (WED) Ingrid said: “I am worried and stressed about how this is going to stop.

“I am not able to sleep, I’m angry and desperate for the police to get to grips with this and stop it.

“I have had to take time off work as I had a bit of a meltdown on Sunday. I want my neighbours to move so hopefully they take the problem with them.

“My only light of this is a man called Craig who lives locally and has offered to try and restore the paintwork for free of charge as a gesture, I am gobsmacked by his offer to help.

“I am either going to have to sell the car or build a garage which I have never needed before.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said today (WED): “We received a report on Friday 14 October 2022 shortly before 6.40am that a vehicle had been damaged on Lime Grove in Portsmouth.

“We were called shortly after 6.20am on Sunday 5 February 2023 to a report of criminal damage outside of the same address.

“It was reported on both occasions that a car had been vandalised with paint.

“These incidents are currently under investigation and enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances.”