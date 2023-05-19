A SCOTS lad was left delighted to receive a handwritten note from his national team hero Aaron Hickey after the pair strolled out at Hampden Park together.

Rory Edwards was kitted out in the orange away kit of the Republic of Ireland when he served as a mascot at the two sides’ match last year.

The seven-year-old was left in awe as he stood next to Brentford star Hickey when the national anthem sounded though, and watched on as Scotland took a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Irish.

Rory Edwards with his framed mascot kit and note from Hickey. Credits: Andrew Edwards.

Now Rory from Uphall, West Lothian has a memento for life as Hickey has since reached out with a touching handwritten note to the youngster.

An image shows Rory clad back in the correct colours of the Scotland kit as he stands with a large frame, in which proud dad Andrew, 39, has since mounted the note and his mascot kit.

The Ireland kit sits neatly in the frame alongside a programme, match day ticket and a picture of the youngster standing at the side of Hickey.

There is also a sheet of white paper which carries a note from the Scotland fullback which reads: “Thanks so much for the support, hope you had a great day.”

The 20-year-old former Hearts star penned the keepsake for Rory after the family wrote -a letter to Brentford asking for the signature following the game.

Andrew and Rory were left delighted when the West London side got back in touch and sent back the note which now sits in the frame.

Andrew, a retail manager, shared the image to social media last week writing: “My boy’s special day, well his old man’s proudest day.

“Massive thanks to Aaron Hickey, a Premier League player who not only replied to fan mail but took the time to write a personalised message. Proper touch of class.”

His post received over 200 likes with dozens of comments from delighted Scotland supporters.

One said: “Brilliant, well done Aaron Hickey.”

Another added: “Good lad.”

A third commented: “By all accounts Aaron is a good lad, wee man looks delighted there.”

Another said: “That’s an awesome touch.”

The handwritten note. Credits: Andrew Edwards.

Speaking today Andrew said: “We sent a letter to Brentford asking for Aaron’s signature as my son was one of the mascots for the Scotland v Republic of Ireland fixture last year.

“We were delighted when he replied and sent back the handwritten note.

“I shared the frame on social media as I was delighted how the frame came together and also wanted to highlight our appreciation to Aaron for taking the time to reply.

“It’s an incredible keepsake for us, it’s one of my proudest days and one I’m sure Rory won’t forget.”

Scotland were victorious in the match against the Republic of Ireland thanks to a late Ryan Christie penalty.