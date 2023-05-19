AN AUSSIE now living in Scotland has revealed his favourite Scottish phrases that he’s learned since moving over – including “getting the fear” amid hungover mornings.

Marc Murphy has lived in Glasgow since his move from down under five months ago, and has picked up a slew of familiar sayings already during his short time in the country.

The 25-year-old believes Scots have devised the perfect way to describe the feeling after a night out – coining “getting the fear” as one of the greatest phrases the country has produced.

In a video explaining his favourite phrases, Marc begins: “Okay, I’ve lived in Scotland for about five months now and here are some of my favourite sayings that just make sense to an Aussie.

“Okay, this is my favourite one, when people here are hungover and they worry that they did something bad the night before they say ‘I’ve got the fear’.

“At first I didn’t really understand, I was like ‘The fear of what? What are you afraid of?’ Now, it just makes so much sense.

“Like in Australia you might say ‘I’ve got hangxiety’ or ‘I’m anxious’, but I don’t feel like that captures the feeling when you’re afraid of what you might have done, but you’ve got ‘the fear.’

“And now I use it all the time, I probably use it too much.

“This next one’s a cute one and it usually happens in shops but when you say sorry for something and someone says ‘Oh don’t be daft‘.

“I just think it is the cutest expression and it makes you feel so much better.

“I feel like in Australia, if you were to say ‘Don’t be stupid’ it would be a bit harsh but here it touches your soul, it makes you feel so much better and I love it, I love it.”

Teacher Marc uploaded the clip to social media on Monday with the caption: “I’ll be bringing back the fear to Aus don’t you worry.”

The post has since received over 9,900 likes and more than 100 comments from Scots who were quick to agree with Marc’s explanation of the fear and the feeling it induces.

One user wrote: “Sitting here riddled with the fear and this comes up.”

Another wrote: “The fear is traumatic.”

A third said: “A good one is when you’re hungover people say ‘I’m aff it!’, but don’t mean it. It means I’m so hungover I’m never drinking again.”

Another commented: “The way you explained the fear hahaha yes this is the best we are all forever feared up.”

Speaking today Marc said: “I’m a teacher from Australia, and I moved over here in January for a bit of a change and to travel around the UK and Europe.

“I chose Scotland because my brother lives here and to experience the Scottish culture, which I have heritage in.

“I’ve been working in an Irish bar while living here which has exposed me to a range of interesting accents and sayings.

“Hearing these funny sayings and comparing them to Australia, prompted me to make TikToks sharing my experience.

“People seemed to love hearing about the experiences of an Australian in Scotland, and although people think I’m crazy for leaving Australia, the reception has been very welcoming.

“I feel like there are similar parallels between Scottish and Australian culture, especially regarding sport and drinking.

“I’ll be moving to England in a couple months, so I’m sure there will be some more cultural differences to come across there too.

“I’ve noticed that different towns and cities here have different accents like the Glaswegian accent. Whereas in Australia every city has the same accent. Quite interesting.”