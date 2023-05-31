A SCOTS farmer and Youtuber has transformed the rye fields at Gloagburn Farm into a 50,000m2 picture of rugby legend, Doddie Weir, in order to help raise £10,000 for motor neuron disease research.

Crawford Niven first met Doddie in 2013 when the former British and Irish Lion officially opened the Gloagburn Farm Shop.

The image of Doddie Weir spans 1.5km. Credits: Crawford Niven

He has carved a 1.5km long depiction of Doddie being held aloft by teammates during a lineout to help raise awareness and donations for research into motor neuron disease (MND), supporting the work done by MND Scotland and My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

“Doddie Weir was a giant of a man, not only in height but also in character,” said Crawford.

“I can’t think of a better way to show how huge an impact he has had and his legacy continues to have on rugby, MND research and Scotland.”

“I hope as many people as possible book a free ticket to experience the Doddie Walk and donate to My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. Do as many laps as you can and share this.”

Crawford, who left Strathallan School in 2015, has grown into one of the UK’s top farming Youtubers with over 16.6k subscribers following his daily vlogs and adventures at the farm.

The Doddie Walk is 1.5km and is located at Gloagburn Farm, Tibbermore, Perth.

The attraction is free to the public however donations can be made on entry to the Rye field or in cash. Those looking to take the walk can book a free ticket via this link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-doddie-walk-tickets-637327873827