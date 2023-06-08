A DOG owner has challenged viewers to spot her black Labrador hiding out in a photograph of her back garden.

Lisa Steph reckons finding eight-month-old Bailey may be harder than it looks upon first glance due to his small stature.

Pictured: Lisa and pooch Bailey. (C) Lisa Steph

The 42-year-old captured an image of Bailey playing hide-and-seek in her garden in Blackpool, Lancashire last month.

After realising Bailey’s top notch hiding spot, midwife Lisa asked her husband to see if he could spot their pup, but to no avail.

Taking to Facebook later on, Lisa challenged social media users to find her crafty canine, simply saying: “Spot the dog!”

The image shows Lisa’s back garden laden with flowers and bushes – to the left of the image is an outdoor furniture set and an array of tall plants.

Behind them is a large patch of green grass and a line of more summer plants and trees, whilst an orange ball can also be spotted abandoned on the grass.

Green fences can be seen behind the foliage as neighbouring houses overlook the garden.

Can you spot Bailey? (C) Lisa Steph

The post received a slew of attention, gaining over 180 likes and dozens of comments from those trying to spot the dog.

One person wrote: “Blends in well.”

Another said: “OMG. I’d have a heart attack thinking I lost him/her – fab camouflage.”

A third commented: “Haha, I love this game.”

Another added: “I had to enlargen and go through the pic twice before I saw him.”

A fifth said: “His eye gave it away.”

Pictured: Bailey behind her orange ball. (C) Lisa Steph

Another wrote: “Got my glasses on. Still can’t spot the dog.”

Bailey can be spotted lying prone in the flower bed, gazing straight at the camera, his jaw obscured slightly by the ball lying on the grass.

Speaking to Lisa today, she said: “He has been my little companion. I have been off work following surgery for the last two months and we have spent a lot of time in the garden together.

“He is the best dog. He has a lovely temperament, especially for a puppy.

“He can get into mischief and loves running round the garden with a plant pot or a stray peg if he can find one. He likes to sit in the borders when it’s hot to cool down.

“I couldn’t see where he was in the garden at first and when I found him it made me laugh.

“I took the picture to show my husband and then I thought I’d share the picture to see if anyone else had trouble seeing him.”