Spot the dog: Can you find the sneaky Labrador blending into the woods?

A DOG owner has challenged viewers to spot her fox red Labrador in a photograph where he’s camouflaged in the woods.

Vanessa Quested reckons finding 10-month-old Hugo is harder than it looks due to his colouring matching with the seasonal colours of the leaves.

Vanessa captured an image of Hugo hidden amongst the trees in the woodland near South Blean Woods in Canterbury, Kent, last Monday.

Can Hugo out-fox you? (C) Vanessa Quested

The 46-year-old posted the photograph onto a Facebook page shortly afterwards to challenge social media users to find her stealth pooch.

She said: “Spot the Labrador. Our gorgeous Hugo is absolutely loving this season.

“All the muddy puddles, leaves to run and roll around in. This is our first Lab and he is 10-months-old and it’s an absolute joy seeing the world through his bonkers bouncy eyes.

“Trying to find him amongst the rusty leaves is getting harder though.”

Most viewers were left baffled by the image.

Have you found him yet? (C) Vanessa Quested

One person said: “I know I should’ve gone to Specsavers but I can’t see him anywhere.”

Another wrote: “I literally can’t find him.”

A third commented: “They seek him here, they seek him there, I can’t spot him anywhere. Where is he?”

Whilst several were able to finally spot Hugo in the back of the photograph, nestled around orange leaves and facing away from the camera.

One person said: “Brilliant! Great camouflage.”

Here he is! Did you find him? (C) Vanessa Quested

Another wrote: “Took me a while.”

A third commented: “Love this, took me a while to find him.”

Speaking today, Vanessa said: “I figured it would be a great bit of fun trying to spot him.

“He is such a beautiful colour and really blends in with the autumn colours.”