AN AMERICAN wine connoisseur has left a hilarious review about tonic wine and Scots cultural staple, Buckfast.

Buckfast Tonic Wine is a caffeinated alcoholic drink containing pure caffeine added to fortified wine, and was originally made by monks in Buckfast Abbey, Devon dating back to 1880.

Despite its English origins, the drink is hugely popular in Scotland given its cheap price of £8.99 for a 750ml bottle, and has gained the affectionate nickname of Bucky.

A bottle of Buckfast.

The drink appears to have also gained a reputation across the world now, with one anonymous American wine connoisseur taking to social media to share his hilarious thoughts after trying the wine.

He wrote: “American tasting this for the first time (cousin brought over from Northern Ireland).

“Screw cap, took it off about 30 minutes before to bring in some air. Apparently made by monks in England.

“Decided to try while cooking dinner. Poured into a glass, first glance has a very inky almost brownish color that you see in older wines. Very syrupy, liquid clings to the side of the glass when swirled.

“Almost 15% ABV. Stuck my nose in and was hit with something I’ve never experienced before. Barnyardy funk (in a bad way) almost like a dead animal in a bird’s nest.

“A mix of flat Coca-Cola and caramel with a whiff of gun metal.

“On the palate, overwhelming sweetness and sugar. Cherry Cola mixed with Benadryl.

“Unlike anything I’ve tasted. I’m not sure what this liquid is but it is not wine, I’m actually not sure what it is but it tastes like something a doctor would prescribe.

“A chemical concoction of the highest degree. Can only compare it to a Four Loko.

“I managed to make it through a couple small glasses but not much more.

“Has absolutely ruined the evening drinking-wise for me as I tried to drink a nice Bordeaux after but the iron-like metallic sweet aftertaste I just couldn’t get out of my mouth even after a few glasses of water.

“I don’t drink a lot of coffee regularly so I also have mild heart palpitations from the caffeine after just drinking a bit of this and feel a slight migraine.

“An ungodly concoction made by seemingly godly men. I believe the Vatican needs to send an exorcist over to Buckfast Abbey as the devil’s works are clearly present there.

“After tasting this ‘wine’, the way I feel can only be described as akin to being under a bridge on one’s knees orally pleasing a vagrant while simultaneously drinking liquified meth through a dirty rag.

“I’ve drank a lot of wines in my life and will never forget this one.”

The side-splitting review has received over 800 likes and dozens of comments from users left in stitches by the reviewer’s descriptive disgust of the drink.

One user replied: “This had me laughing out loud. Class!”

Another wrote: “Giving it air…. this is precious.”

A third said: “You’re supposed to drink it from the bottle, and outside in the street.”

Another commented: “It’s not a true visit to Scotland if you and your family don’t have a 3am fight while on the Bucky.

“Bonus cultural points if you get arrested and cause a lot of damage to the hotel room and the police van. Extra points if the riot police have to get called.”

A fifth said: “Just to be clear you did smack the bottle on the curb first? You must ensure that a few shards of glass make it into the drink.”

Another wrote: “This is the greatest wine review I have ever read.”