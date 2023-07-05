A HILARIOUS video shows the most British argument possible after a woman told a TikToker to shut up in the London Underground – before being promptly told off and apologising.

Joshua Morris was recording a video in the quiet Swiss Cottage tube station, London yesterday, explaining plans that Transport for London (TfL) have in place for the line.

The 31-year-old was mid-explanation when he was interrupted by a woman apparently sick of hearing him speak, who he immediately politely confronted and asked to apologise.

The video begins with Joshua sitting in front of a tube map on the platform, speaking directly to the camera, as he explains: “So in 2024 TfL is giving us mobile and internet across the entire underground.”

The TikToker is then interrupted by a woman who is heard in the distance shouting: “Shut up!”

The astonished techy then takes a moment to stare back confused at the woman before politely saying: “Who? Did you tell me to shut up?”

Joshua then reaches to the floor to gathre his belongings before briskly walking down the platform, as he says to the camera: “Let’s go down there shall we?”

The then walks down the platform in silence for a few moments, indicating the distance between the pair and confronts the woman, who is off-camera.

He says: “Did you tell me to shut up?”

The woman then says: “You were really loud.”

Joshua replies: “Sorry? Louder than you screaming ‘Shut up’ across a platform?”

The woman responds saying: “Well how can you talk so loudly across the platform?”

He retaliates asking: “Did you hear a word that I said?”

The woman doesn’t answer and after a short period of silence Joshua says: “I don’t really think that was fair, I don’t think that was fair really.”

She says: “You shouldn’t talk so loudly.”

He politely points out: “You screamed ‘Shut up’ across the platform my dear.”

She replies: “Yes I know.”

Joshua says: “That was completely unacceptable – it was wasn’t it?”

The woman confesses: “I agree it was unusual.”

Joshua says: “I don’t think that was fair on me.”

The woman then says: “Well, if you talk more quietly in future you might-“

“So you think you’re still in the right?”, interrupts Joshua “You’re not going to say sorry?

The unseen woman curtly replies: “No.”

Joshua reasons: “You’re not going to say sorry? For screaming ‘shut up’ and accusing me of being loud? Shut up is rude anyway and not acceptable.

“I think you should apologise, I think you’d be happier if you apologised.”

The woman hesitantly says: “I’ll – I will say that I’m sorry.”

Due to the noise of a train rushing past, Joshua mishears, and asks her to repeat herself, to which she says again: “I will say that I’m sorry.”

Joshua, seemingly satisfied, replies: “Fair enough my dear, have a lovely day, thank you.”

Joshua then goes back to the map further down the platform and addresses the camera saying: “Now, I don’t know if I handled that correctly but I came here when it was as quiet as possible purposefully so that you could hear me.

“I wasn’t actually speaking that loud. This is a train station, it’s really loud on the Jubilee line, it’s really loud here so I have to wait for the noise to go to do this bit anyway.

“I hope I did that well and I’m glad that she apologised.”

The clip was uploaded to TikTok yesterday where it has received over 40,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments from users left in stitches over Joshua’s polite confrontation.

One user joked: “Most aggressive fight in Britain.”

Another wrote: “He stood up to her, was polite and didn’t cause a scene, 10/10.”

A third said: “‘I think you’d be happier if you apologised’. You handled this so well.”

Another commented: “English teacher level telling off.”