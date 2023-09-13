A BIZARRE video shows a woman drinking a pint of Guinness in a baffling way – by using a spoon.

The unidentified woman was snapped sitting by herself at a high table in Town Square bar and restaurant in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Whether familiar with the stout or not, the punter seemed to defy social norms by whipping out a dessert spoon to dunk into the dark ruby red pint.

The clip, filmed from the perspective of a bartender, begins with the woman reaching into the folds of her jacket and producing a silver spoon.

The video then zooms in as the woman brazenly dunks the utensil into the foam head of the Guinness and pulling out a spoonful of it.

She then proceeds to tuck in some more, lapping up the drink as though it were hot soup, enjoying her quiet pint in a truly unique fashion.

The video was shared to social media by Town Square’s official page two weeks ago with the caption: “We’ve seen a lot of things in our time but eating a pint of Guinness with a spoon is a first.”

The clip has since racked up over 130,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments from baffled pub-goers.

One user wrote: “Straight to jail.”

Another said: “It’s called breakfast, and comes with a side of ciggies.”

A third commented: “She brought her own spoon, at least she’s prepared.”

Another replied: “100% she’s American.”

Guinness themselves even replied, saying: “Good soup.”

Speaking today Town Square said: “We couldn’t believe what we were seeing. We know that a pint of Guinness is like a meal but it’s certainly not soup.

“The reaction to the video has been crazy. We’re on seven million views and counting.

“It’s evidence that a good pint of Guinness is respected the world over and that people don’t like when someone messes with it.”

Guinness is an Irish dry stout that originated in the brewery of Arthur Guinness at St. James’s Gate in Dublin, Ireland, in 1759 and remains a favourite across Ireland and Northern Ireland today.

Pouring the “perfect pint” of Guinness involves several steps, with the brewer recommending that a draught be served at 6-7°C through a “double pour”.

The first pour sees bar staff fill a pint glass ¾ full at a 45° angle before slowly tilting it to a vertical stance and letting it sit for 119 seconds before the second pour tops it off.