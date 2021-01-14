FOUR friends have managed to beat odds of more than 700/1 to scoop £14,000 on a football bet.

Kyle Tomlinson and his three friends went berserk on Tuesday night when they found out they had managed to win £14,280 from a £20 bet.

22-year-old Kyle went into the accumulator bet with £5 each from his friends Kieran Tatton, James Penney and Sam Johnson.

The group of four, who all hail from Lincoln in the West Midlands, decided to gamble on player bookings.

They then picked Burnley’s Ashley Westwood, Man United’s Luke Shaw, Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucouré and Wolves Nelson Semedo to all be booked.

Betting through bet365, they received odds of 20/1 on Westwood and Shaw to be booked, and 33/1 for Semedo and Doucoure.

Placing the bet as a double, they had combined odds of 713/1, meaning their £5 bets would return them a staggering £3570 each,

Unbelievably, the bet came in and the four men were left completely overjoyed.

Kyle then took to Twitter, saying: “I can confirm the group chat has just gone mad.”

He then added a picture of the groups bet slip to his post, highlighting the amount the group had won.

Screenshots of their group chat show the moment that the final whistles blew.

Messages from other friends can be seen, will all of them reading: “Oh my god!”

The gang then joined a video chat as they celebrated winning the prize money.

However, 22-year-old James Penney slept through the celebrations and the trio had to wake him up by repeatedly calling him.

After waking up, James did not believe the group until he checked the results for himself.

Since sharing on Tuesday night the picture has been liked over 60,000 times with people in awe at the amount then managed to win.

@Graemejoy1 said: “It’s always the most ridiculous bets that seem to win.

“No more logic anymore for me. Just bet on madness like this.”

@badboyriri00 tweeted: “Madness sticking 20 quid on that, but fair play.”

@Enterlanement posted: “Imagine handing over 14 grand.”

Speaking today, Kyle said: “James was asleep, me and Kieran were already talking so we were going absolutely mental.

“Then Sam joined us and started going mental so we had to ring Penney to wake him up, we just couldn’t believe it.

“We are 100% booking a holiday together as soon as we can but for now we’re gonna keep putting those types of bets on and try and get another one.

“We fancy somewhere like Ibiza, I’m not sure if I’m honest.”