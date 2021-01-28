SCOTTISH events businesses have been promised an extra £7m in funding to help cope with the pandemic.

The sector has received support from the Events Industry Support Fund (EISF).

Recipients will be automatically contacted from this week regarding top-up financial support from the Scottish Government.

Many events firms have had little or no work since March last year.

The government says a wider range of firms will be eligible for help under the new arrangements.

Businesses which previously missed out will be able to submit applications from the week starting February 15.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The first hardship fund provided welcome relief for the events sector but the continued restrictions mean that businesses continue to face financial difficulties.

“We have listened to those in the sector and have made changes to the fund to ensure that support reaches those who need it as quickly as possible.

“Events are part of Scotland’s cultural, social and sporting fabric. The Scottish Government has announced £23m of additional funding for events in recognition of the devastating impact of the pandemic and I will continue to do everything within my power to support the sector.”

Paul Bush, VisitScotland’s Director of Events, said: “Scotland’s events industry continues to be severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with many businesses having been unable to work since March 2020.

“This latest funding has been designed to continue to provide the necessary financial support to a broad range of event businesses within the supply chain given the initial timescales for the restart of events has been significantly extended due to lockdown and the ongoing concerns around the new variant.”