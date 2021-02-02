A WATCH made from bits of classic RAF warplanes is set to fetch over £5,000 at auction.

The Bremont 1918 watch includes metal and wood from Spitfire and Hurricane fighters, a Bristol Blenheim light bomber, and a First World War biplane.

Only 275 of the timepieces were made and number 164 is up for sale at Fellows Auctioneers in Birmingham on February 15.

The chronograph watch was designed during a limited edition run in 2018, 100 years after the formation of the RAF.

Materials sourced from old RAF aircraft were used to create propeller blades in the rotor of the watch.

At the centre of the item, there is also a veneer of original wood from a 1917 SE5a fighter biplane.

Bremont is a British watchmaker founded in 2002, and the 1918 RAF watch is one of the company’s classics.

The timepiece also includes a stainless-steel case and a silvered dial with Arabic numeral hour markers.

It is fitted to a signed black alligatorstrap with a stainless steel pin buckle.

Steven Yambo, senior watch specialist at Fellows Auctioneers, said: “The 1918 Bremont watch is the perfect example of a modern timepiece which expertly captures the essence of British aircrafts.

“The watch is incredibly elegant to look at, and the exhibition case conveying the parts inside the watch adds to the beauty of the piece.”

The live sale will be held behind closed doors, where customers can bid via the internet or the telephone.