THE DAUGHTER of renowned food critic A.A Gill has slammed a troll who sent her a photograph of her dad’s books – with his finger poking out of his trouser fly.

Flora Gill says she does not understand the thought process of the Instagram user who she called out on Twitter today.

The user known as Michael sent her a picture of two of her father’s books, Previous Convictions and The Best of A.A. Gill on Instagram yesterday.

In the photo, Michael has undone his belt buckle in order to reveal his thumb through his zipper fly in an attempt to resemble his penis.

Alongside this, Michael wrote: “Nudes here.”

Journalist Flora shared snapchats of the message she received onto her Twitter page, captioning her post: “I honestly want to understand the thought process behind sending this sort of image to me.

“Let me go get her dead dad’s books, then I’ll put them on the table and, oh yes she’ll love this, poke my thumb out my zipper so it resembles my little pecker.

“Oh how she’ll laugh!”

Disturbed by what they saw, social media users and friends expressed their disgust at the images shared by Flora onto Twitter.

@NicKeaney said: “I’m so sorry Flora. People are just awful.”

@mrjoshz posted: “That’s horrendous. Sorry you have to deal with that crap.”

@nandbkieren commented: “What the hell is this Flora?! Awful.”

Adrian Gill, known as A.A., passed away in December of 2016 after battling cancer of the lungs which then spread to his neck and pancreas.

He was born in Edinburgh and later moved down to the south of England.

Gill was known for his sharp wit and writing which often brought him controversy, resulting in many complaints being lodged against him to the Press Complaints Commission.