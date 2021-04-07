OVER 20% of sleep deprived parents admit to driving as far as 40 miles in a bid to get their baby to sleep according to new research.

26% of parents drive up to 20 miles, while 13% will take on a 50-mile trip if it means their children will doze off.

The study from an online car marketplace also discovered that motorways are the most favoured option for successfully getting under-ones to sleep.

In further findings from the study, pop emerged as the most popular musical genre for helping get a child to sleep in the car – being the choice of 18% of parents

Classical music was 13% of parents choices with country music rating at 8% both taking second and third places respectively.

Nursery rhyme Twinkle Twinkle Little Star emerged as the most popular song choice with Baa Baa Black Sheep and Baby Shark also among the top contenders.

Someone Like You by Lewis Capaldi, Heather by Conan Grey and Bob Marley classics like Three Little Birds also made the running.

The study also explored the impact lockdown has had on new parents: 40% cent say they feel like it has resulted in them missing out on special moments.

The same proportion say they intend to head out on a road trip with their children as soon as they are permitted.

Half said they intend to make up for lost time, by undertaking lots of activities the moment lockdown lifts.

Vik Barodia, chief operating and product officer at heycar, says: “As foreign holidays currently remain forbidden, it’s likely this summer will see families hit UK roads in huge numbers.

“As a parent with three kids myself, I know from first-hand experience how daunting the process of choosing a car seat can be.

“With so many makes and models – it’s a real challenge to identify which car seat is the right one to ensure your little ones are as safe and comfortable as they can be.

“The information parents need to feel reassured shouldn’t be something they have to spend a long time looking for.

“With the heycar car seat chooser, we want to take away the hassle, provide peace of mind and leave families free to enjoy a summer of hitting the road to explore new places and meet friends and family we’ve all been separated from for too long.”