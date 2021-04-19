Jack Nicklaus golf course at Ury, Stonehaven tees off

WORK has begun on the construction for a new 18-hole championship golf course on Ury Estate, Stonehaven.

The Jack Nicklaus golf course has already had work begin on the land to prepare it for construction work, with the aim of opening in early summer 2024.

The overall Ury Estate development is being undertaken by developer FM Group and work has just been completed on the planting scheme, covering 30 hectares with around 60,000 trees planted.

Known worldwide as the ‘Golden Bear’, Mr Nicklaus is an 18-time major championship winner, including the Opens he won on Scottish soil, twice at St Andrews (1970 and 1978) and at Muirfield (1966).

Commenting on commencing work on the golf course, Mr Nicklaus said:“From the first day I walked the estate and we discussed the course design, FM Group director Jonathon Milne made it very clear that the goal was to create something that would blend in naturally with the Scottish countryside.

“My philosophy has always been to work with what the natural environment has provided us with, and whenever possible create something that will enhance it, and in many cases create new and better natural habitats.

“And while our firm has created golf courses in 45 countries, Scotland is very special as the game of golf and to me personally.

“Some of my favourite courses are spread over the beautiful Scottish landscape and to have this opportunity to create something truly special at Ury Estate is both an honour and a great responsibility for me.

“My goal is to blend in a golf course that lays naturally over the landscape around Stonehaven, work to protect the existing natural surroundings, and to provide an experience that locals and visitors to Ury Estate will truly enjoy for generations to come.”

Mr Nickalus’ love of Scotland is well-recognised and was acknowledged in 2005 when the Golden Bear became the only living non-UK national to feature on British currency.

With over 265 courses to his resume, he has built one of the world’s leading golf design firms.

Douglas Thomson, Ury Estate Project Director said:“To be commencing work on the course and having Jack’s personal involvement is a ringing endorsement of what we are trying to achieve here in delivering a spectacular experience for both residents and visitors alike.

“The development has a great deal to offer the local community and will attract visitors to both Stonehaven and the surrounding area.

“The golf course is a significant addition to the Ury project and with work progressing on housing, infrastructure and the castle, it is full steam ahead this year.”