A HILARIOUS TikTok video shows a caterpillar cake protest outside an M&S store after the supermarket launched a legal battle against Aldi’s Cuthbert cake.

Fellow caterpillar cakes from the Cooperative, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s joined in on the hilarious protest demanding that M&S “Free Cuthbert”.

The video shows Colin the Caterpillar leaving a large M&S store to join all the other caterpillar themed cakes who are all lined up with their signs in protest.

Each caterpillar has a sign with their name on to distinguish them from the rest and showing their solidarity for Cuthbert.

This TikTok comes after last week’s announcement that M&S would be legally challenging Aldi over their Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake.

M&S claims that their similarity leads consumers to believe they are of the same standard and “rides on the coat-tails” of M&S’s reputation.

TikTok user @laurajade36 posted the clip yesterday with the caption: “#freecuthbert #cuthbert“.

The clip has since been viewed more than 713,000 times and liked over 90,000 times.

TikTok users have been left in hysterics at the solidarity shown from fellow sponge cakes in the video.

@Siobhan291909 said: “Aldi needs this on their Twitter! Absolutely hilarious.”

@Nicolafleckney said: “With all that’s going on in the world right now, the caterpillar catastrophe is the one thing bringing light to mine and my husband’s world.”

@shalleenwerbow added: “This is fantastic. Straight to the point. #JusticeforCuthbert I don’t know why M&S are only picking on Aldi.”

M&S introduced Colin the Caterpillar 30 years ago and since then fellow competitors have followed suit by creating similar caterpillar cakes.