Dramatic footage shows a car engulfed in flames in a residential area

Dramatic footage has surfaced showing a car completely engulfed in flames in a residential area.

Nathan Hereward filmed the roaring inferno on Burnage Hall Road in Levenshulme, Manchester in the early hours of this morning.

Nathan had spotted smoke rising from behind houses so pulled over to call 999 after realising the motor was on fire.

One video shows a large black car with its whole bonnet and roof smothered in rising yellow flames with pieces of the car melting onto the ground.

The entire front of the car has been overwhelmed by the fire with grey and black smoke billowing high above the car.

Another video shows at least four firefighters who were called out to tackle the fire.

As the fire is subdued, the sky can be seen filled with steam and smoke as the flames begin to disappear.

Nathan, 24, said he waited just four minutes for fire rescues to arrive at the scene.

Speaking today Nathan said: “I didn’t see any driver of the vehicle nearby so immediately called 999.

“I was just worried that the fire might spread, or the fuel might ignite.

“I didn’t want to see someone property damaged or people hurt from it.

“Hopefully it was just an electrical fault, but from the way the car was parked it looked like it was dumped there and burnt.

“In a strange way it’s nice to have something different and interesting happen.

“Of course I’m happy no one was hurt (to the best of my knowledge).

“It was obviously unexpected, luckily being in such a built up area emergency response is very quick.

“Not your average commute that’s for sure.”