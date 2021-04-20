A SCOTS student has shared hilarious images of a “bargain” card her hopeless romantic boyfriend sent her – because he needed to use up his free Moonpig code.

Siobhan Clarke from Glasgow burst out laughing last week when she received the impromptu card from boyfriend Ricky McMullen.

The 23-year-old youth worker had decided to surprise his girlfriend by writing a uniquely heartfelt message inside the custom-made freebie.

Images show the front of the card, featuring a photograph of the couple – where Siobhan appears to be caught off guard as she fixes her hair.

The front of the card reads: “Just to say…Got a code for a free Moonpig card so needty use it. Love you to bits hen.”

Inside Ricky wrote: “Yas, Free code man, ye canny beat it. Wee bargain, yas.”

Podiatry student Siobhan, 23, thought the card was hilarious so posted it on Twitter on Friday, sarcastically writing: “Honestly how did I get so lucky.

“Pure good pic of me too.”

The post has since gone viral, gaining over 53,000 likes and more than 2,000 retweets since posting.

@TylsLawson wrote: “Howlin man. Bf of the Year Award.”

@creature_dan commented: “Oh, man. Thank you. That’s magnificent.”

@amysteadmann said: “Still low-key cute though.”

@itsallgdbbybby wrote: “wee bargain yas.”

And @William30963338 added: “Tam from Still Game would be greeting with happiness at the stinginess of this… I’m filling up masel.”

Speaking today, Siobhan said: “He tries.

“I just came home from work to the card.

“My birthday had been the week before so I wasn’t sure if it was just a belated card from someone but then opened it to see that picture and read what it says.

“It just made me laugh.

“We’ve been together six and a half years and stuff like this is just very on character for him but always a pleasant surprise.”