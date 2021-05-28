MORE than £14,000 has been raised in just three days for the family of a popular young Scot who passed away suddenly this week.

The GoFundMe page has smashed the original £5,000 target for the fundraising page which was set up in honour of Robby Mullen who died on Monday.

The 21-year-old, from Fauldhouse, West Lothian, was described as a “gifted” footballer by friends.

Lorraine Robertson, secretary at Fauldhouse AFC, set up the page on Tuesday after the club urged anyone struggling with their mental health “not to suffer in silence”.

The money raised will go to Robby’s family to help with funeral costs.

Writing on the page, Lorraine said: “As you can imagine the past 24 hours have been heartbreaking for our club with the loss of our young lad Robbie Mullen, but the heartbreak we’re going through will be 100 times worse for his close family.

“As secretary of our club and a friend of his family for many many years I’d love to do all I can to help this lovely family in a time when they really need people to be there for them.

“As we all know it’s not just the loss they will need to deal with but there’s also massive funeral bills etc to deal with.

“There’s years of hurt ahead and let’s be honest the hurt will never go away.

“I’m asking all our followers, friends and footballing friends from other communities if they would so kindly help our club raise whatever we can to help some of the pressure of the funeral costs to Robby’s family.

“I know when I was 21 I certainly never had life insurance and is there any at that age [who has] got insurance, I doubt very much.

She continued: “No matter how little or large you could donate it will all go towards a young man who’s gone way too soon funeral costs.

“I’ll leave my details for anyone that could help this lovely family out.

“Oh behalf of everyone at Fauldhouse AFC, I thank you in advance and please please share this to see if we can bring a weight off the Mullen/Duffy families shoulders.

“Thanks again everyone for all kind words. It really is appreciated at this heart breaking time.”

Almost 700 people have donated to the page including donations from several local football clubs.

Fauldhouse AFC played their first game since Robby’s passing on Wednesday and described it as an emotional night.

The team said they were “gobsmacked” by the amount of Robby’s friends that turned up to cheer them on.

The football team are planning a memorial game in honour of Robby next week on Wednesday 2 June at Eastfield Development centre in Fauldhouse.

To donate to the fundraiser please click here.