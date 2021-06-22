A FINANCIAL analyst was tricked into having her photographs taken for a made up Scottish tourism board – which turned out to be a surprise engagement shoot.

Ivana Cipolletta, 43, was shocked when she realised everything was not as it seemed during a romantic walk with partner Damian Lewis, 45, earlier this month.

The couple were visiting Scarista Beach on the Isle of Lewis when they were stopped by a photographer who asked them to pose for some free tourist snaps.

Unbeknown to Ivana, the whole event had been planned for months by Damian in a bid to surprise his partner of two and a half years with a romantic proposal.

Photographer Sandie Maciver captured stunning images of the couple before, during and after animal trainer Damian got down on one day and Ivana said yes.

In a series of shots, the couple, from Liverpool, Merseyside, were snapped walking along the misty wet beach while animal trainer Damian slows down behind Ivana.

At first Ivana continued to walk on and didn’t notice her partner trailing behind.

Sandie managed to capture the exact moment Damian dropped to his knee to ask Ivana for her hand in marriage.

Absolute joy spread across Ivana’s face as she was captured dumbfounded with excitement while Damian knelt down with a ring box open.

Despite the dreary weather, the crystal turquoise waves provided a stunning backdrop for the images.

A heartwarming picture shows the newly engaged couple ecstatic as they stood together with Ivana showing off her ring.

Speaking today, Damian said: “I booked it in early May, and had been planning the proposal since early January.

“I’m quite traditional and with Ivana being from Italy I wanted to get permission but her parents don’t speak any English.

“So I have been taking Italian lessons and asked them in Italian on the Thursday night then proposed on the Saturday.

“I was hoping we had no signal being in such a remote place so her sister wouldn’t crack. There was a lot of Google Translate involved.”

He continued: “It’s a place we always wanted to go, a nice remote area especially with everything going on.

“It was hard work trying to keep everything a secret, asking her to take the dog out to get time to organise stuff and trying to figure out her ring size.

“I’m delighted we are both ecstatic. While we were driving back down I joked with all the excitement I didn’t remember Ivana actually saying ‘yes’.”

Sandie posted images of the proposal onto a local Facebook group on Sunday.

The post has more than 1,600 likes and over 100 comments wishing the couple well.

Diane Lowrie said: “Awww you’ve captured their special moment perfectly. Congratulations to the happy couple.”

Fiona Marie said: “Aww how truly heartwarming, what a lovely way to do this.”

And Gail Mlekodaj added: “What more could a girl ask for?”

Ivana and Damian are planning to fly to Sicily for their wedding next year but hope to visit the Isle of Lewis for their honeymoon.