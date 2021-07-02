Film club seeks film fans aged 11-18 to join its Youth Advisory Council

A SCOTTISH film club have announced they are looking for film fans aged 11 – 18 to join their Youth Advisory Council (YAC).

The Into Film Scotland’s YAC has continued to thrive throughout lockdown, offering its members a host of unique experiences including interviewing legendary Bond producer Barbara Broccoli from her home in New York.

To ensure young people’s opinions and voices are heard, they established the Into Film Youth Advisory Council (YAC) where passionate young people aged between 11 and 18 years can come together to provide feedback on everything.

They aim to upskill and inspire the young people involved by giving them opportunities to learn about the international, national and regional film industry and the career opportunities available within film.

The Scotland YAC members were also involved in the Scottish Youth Film Festival as jury members, where they got to watch all of the films entered into the competition and work together to decide the winning films.

Two YAC members from Glasgow said: “We love everything about our experience at Into Film Scotland with the Youth Advisory Council and they are always so good to us and give us skills for later in our working life.

“Both of us feel that we could have some potential in the Film Industry!

A YAC member from Dumfries & Galloway said: “I would encourage anyone with an interest in film to apply for the YAC.

“During the past two years we’ve learnt about film curation, wrote film reviews, watched archive films and I’ve made so many like-minded friends.

“We even got the chance to work with Scottish Youth Film Festival as jury members and we even interviewed Barbara Broccoli who is the Producer of all the Bond films!

“I’ve learned so much over the last two years and I’ve loved being a YAC member for Into Film Scotland.”

They also had the opportunity to present the awards to the winners of each category which has taken place both in person and online.

The parent of a YAC member adds: “My daughter thoroughly enjoyed this afternoon‘s session with Barbara.

“During these strange times when young people have such limited contact with their friends it is online events like this that gives a platform for enjoyment.

“This means more than you realise.”

Kirsty Gallacher, Into Film Scotland Programme Delivery Manager, said: “Our Youth Advisory Council members can gain so many different experiences and opportunities, including meeting and working with different young people from across Scotland that have a shared passion for film.

“It’s such a privilege and inspiration to see how everyone that has been part of the YAC Scotland over the years grow in confidence through sharing this passion and essentially being the youth voice for Into Film.

“We are very excited to be welcoming new young people to join our team!”

Applications to join the YAC for 2021 have just gone live at www.intofilm.org